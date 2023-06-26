Bruce Willis' Wife Emma and Daughters Visit His Walk of Fame Star and Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

Emma Heming Willis and her daughters are playing tourists in Hollywood!

On Sunday, Emma, 45, shared a series of photos and videos on her Instagram Story showcasing their family outing in Los Angeles celebrating her husband, Bruce Willis.

The first pic showed four sets of legs and sneakers positioned adorably around Bruce’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Emma also posted a video of her two daughters Evelyn Penn, 9, and Mabel Ray, 11, walking up to the wax figure of their dad at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum on Hollywood Boulevard.

The Madame Tussauds video started with Evelyn looking back at the camera and saying, “Guys, it’s Dad!” She then stood in front of the wax figure of her famous father, wagged her finger and said jokingly, “You better be on your best behavior!”

Bruce and Emma Heming Willis' daughters with the actor's wax figure at Madame Tussauds. Emma Heming Willis/Instagram

Mabel and Evelyn then stood next to the wax figure to take a photo. “When in Hollywood,” Emma wrote on the video.

In Emma’s next Instagram story, she shared a throwback photo from 2018 when she and the girls last visited the wax museum.

In the latter image, she kissed "Bruce" on the cheek as her daughters stood with big smiles, Evelyn holding the figure's hand.

“We’ve done this before,” Emma wrote stop the photo. “#ProudFamVibes.”



Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis attend the Glass New York City premiere on Jan. 15, 2019. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Bruce continues to receive support from his loved ones after he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia earlier this year.

The 68-year-old actor's diagnosis came in February following an initial aphasia diagnosis in March 2022, and Emma recently has shared what Evelyn did to help.



"So I have to tell you this story, and I'm going to try and do it without crying," she began in a series of videos shared on her Instagram last month. "Because when Evelyn told me this story, I was an absolute puddle."

According to the Make Time Wellness founder, their daughter researched "fun facts about dementia" during her free time at school and learned that people with dementia "can become severely dehydrated."

"Now, that's not funny, but it's kind of funny," she continued. "And she really is her father's child because these two love some random facts. So I said to her, 'Evelyn, we will always make sure Daddy has a bottle of water in hand. Thank you for letting me know. But that is the most loving and compassionate thing that you can do, is to be curious and educate yourself on your dad's disease.' "

Many commenters shared their support, including Bruce's 31-year-old daughter Scout, whom he shares with his ex-wife Demi Moore.



"Omg Evelyn!!!!!!! 🥹😭🫠that story made me a puddle of tenderness!" Scout wrote.

In addition to Scout, the actor and father of five also shares daughters Rumer Willis, 34, and Tallulah Willis, 29, with Moore.

He also recently became a first-time grandfather, when daughter Rumer gave birth to her first child, a baby girl named Louetta Isley with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas.

"✨ Louetta Isley Thomas Willis ✨ You are pure magic 🌱 Born at home on Tuesday April 18th," the proud parents wrote alongside a sweet photo of their newborn daughter to announce her arrival. "You are more than we ever dreamed of ✨."