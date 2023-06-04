Bruce Willis Enjoys Disneyland's Splash Mountain Ride Before Its Remodeling with His Family: Watch

The actor and his family rode the ride for a final time ahead of its remodeling to a new 'Princess and the Frog' theme in 2024

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice

Nicholas Rice is a Staff Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 4, 2023 09:20 AM
Bruce Willis Enjoys Disneyland's Splash Mountain Ride with His Family amid Dementia Diagnosis
Photo:

Emma Heming Willis/Instagram, Alamy

Bruce Willis and his family know how to have a zip-a-dee-doo-dah day!

Earlier this week, the actor's wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared a video on Instagram from a recent trip to Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

Seen riding the theme park's Splash Mountain attraction with one of their two daughters, Bruce, 68, was captured putting one arm around the little girl sitting beside him, while using his other to shield her face. "You better watch out," he said while on the ride in the short clip. "I think we're going to go again."

The trip occurred after Bruce's family announced he was suffering from aphasia in 2022, before then sharing his more specific diagnosis of FTD, a progressive brain disease, in February 2023.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bruce and his family rode the ride ahead of its remodeling to a new Princess and the Frog theme. In the caption of her post, Emma, 44, celebrated the moment, writing, "You bet this family will be back for more fun and laughs when you reopen as Tiana['s] Bayou!"

"Thanks for all the memories Splash Mountain ⛰️😅," she continued, adding two hashtags: "#SplashMountain" and #DisneylandLove."

In the comments section, one fan pointed out how protective Bruce was of his daughter, writing, "Awe! He's doing the dad safety belt."

In response, Emma wrote back, "Always," adding a single red heart emoji.

bruce willis-060323

Emma Heming Willis/Instagram

Splash Mountain took its last trip into the briar patch at Disneyland earlier this week, closing permanently on Wednesday, May 31.

It will undergo a "re-theming" and emerge as Tiana's Bayou Adventure, a new attraction based on the 2009 animated hit The Princess and the Frog in 2024. While the ride will remain a log flume, the story will be brand new.

Disney announced the ride's closing date at park in April. At Walt Disney World in Orlando, it closed on Jan. 23. (Some parkgoers even tried to profit off the Florida ride on its last day by attempting to sell water they claim is from the attraction on eBay.)

The transformation was first announced in 2020, weeks after several petitions urged Disney to rework the theme of the popular attraction garnered attention on the site Change.org. One titled "Re-theme Splash Mountain to Princess and the Frog" received over 21,384 signatures upon closing.

Related Articles
Natalie Portman is all smiles with Director Todd Haynes and enjoying fine wine with lots of talks at the restaurant Georges in Paris. natalie's husband, Benjamin Millepied can be seen a few feet away engaged in conversation with an unidentified woman
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied Seen Out Together Days Before Reports of His Alleged Infidelity
William H. Macy
William H. Macy Fires Back at Neighbor’s $600K Trespassing Lawsuit Alleging Property Damage
Benjamin Millepied and Natalie Portman attend the L.A. Dance Project Annual Gala on October 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Natalie Portman, Husband Benjamin Millepied Still Together After His 'Enormous Mistake': Source
This weekend on Sunday TODAY, Willie Geist sat down with actress Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney Says Her Father and Grandfather 'Walked Out' When the Family Watched 'Euphoria'
angelina jolie and brad pitt
Angelina Jolie Source Says Brad Pitt Sued Her for 'Not Agreeing to Keep Quiet' as His Lawyer Responds
SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME
Everything to Know About 'Spider-Man 4'
Tara Reid
Tara Reid Says She Was 'Punished' for Having 'Great Time' in Her Youth: 'I Never Did Anything Wrong'
Morgan Freeman performs during the opening ceremony prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium on November 20, 2022
Morgan Freeman Turns 86 as Michael Douglas and More Share Birthday Tributes: 'Have a Great One'
Halyna Hutchins
'Rust' Settlement Reached Following Death of Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt Claims Angelina Jolie’s Sale of Half Their Winery to a Russian Has Tainted Its Image
Zendaya Gushes Over Boyfriend Tom Holland on His 27th Birthday https://www.instagram.com/zendaya/?hl=en
Zendaya Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Tom Holland on His 27th Birthday
Johnny Depp (R) and his attorney Camille Vasquez (L) during a break in the 50 million US dollar Depp vs Heard defamation trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Court
Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Talks Verdict 1 Year Later, Attorneys Still Text Actor 'Often' (Exclusive)
Elliot Page PEOPLE Pride
Elliot Page on 'the Ease I Feel' as a Trans Man Today: 'I Used to Never Feel Like My Skin Was My Own' (Exclusive)
Vin Diesel Asks Dwayne Johnson to Return to Fast and Furious Franchise After Feud: 'Time Has Come'
Dwayne Johnson Sets 'Fast and Furious' Solo Movie, Says He and Vin Diesel 'Put All the Past Behind Us'
Matthew Broderick and John Hughes
Matthew Broderick Says 'Ferris Bueller' Director Would Get 'Angry' at Him: 'I Do Drive People Crazy'
Noor Alfallah and Al Pacino
Al Pacino and Pregnant Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Are Together Despite Reports of Breakup: Source (Exclusive)