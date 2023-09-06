Bruce Springsteen Treated for Peptic Ulcer Disease Symptoms, September Tour Dates Postponed

Bruce Springsteen is working on his health.

A statement shared on the singer's social media accounts on Wednesday revealed that the rocker, 73, is currently "being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease."

The announcement advised that as a result of the musician's medical treatment and the "decision of his medical advisors," the remainder of Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band's September shows have been postponed.

The message also included a personal note from Springsteen, who advised that the band will "be back soon" with new tour dates.

“Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows. First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some," the message read. "Thank you for your understanding and support. We’ve been having a blast at our US shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon."

The announcement comes a month after two shows in Philadelphia were postponed after Springsteen was "taken ill." No additional details of Springsteen's illness were disclosed at the time of the announcement.

The performers kicked off their tour in February, which according to their website, marked the first time that band has toured internationally since 2017, and their first U.S. tour dates since 2016.

At the time that the tour was announced, Springsteen raved to SiriusXM channel E Street Radio host Jim Rotolo about his excitement to perform again.

"It's kind of mind-boggling, to be honest with you," he said. "It doesn't feel that long, but… I've got the jones to play live very badly at this point. So I'm deeply looking forward to getting out there in front of our fans." The "Born to Run" singer shared that the rest of his fellow band members were also "very excited" and expressed that they had a goal to make fans "feel at home."

"It'll have a significant amount of some recent material, and then of course we'll be playing a lot of the music that the fans have become familiar with and love to hear," he said. "It should be a balance of good things. The show should feel contemporary and it should also make you feel at home at the same time. So that's our goal."

