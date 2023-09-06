Bruce Springsteen Treated for Peptic Ulcer Disease Symptoms, September Tour Dates Postponed

"We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support," a statement on the performer's social media accounts read

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 6, 2023 10:34PM EDT
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen performance photo. Photo:

Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty

Bruce Springsteen is working on his health.

A statement shared on the singer's social media accounts on Wednesday revealed that the rocker, 73, is currently "being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease."

The announcement advised that as a result of the musician's medical treatment and the "decision of his medical advisors," the remainder of Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band's September shows have been postponed.

The message also included a personal note from Springsteen, who advised that the band will "be back soon" with new tour dates.

“Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows. First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some," the message read. "Thank you for your understanding and support. We’ve been having a blast at our US shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon."

The announcement comes a month after two shows in Philadelphia were postponed after Springsteen was "taken ill." No additional details of Springsteen's illness were disclosed at the time of the announcement.

The performers kicked off their tour in February, which according to their website, marked the first time that band has toured internationally since 2017, and their first U.S. tour dates since 2016.

Bruce Springsteen performs with The E Street Band at Autodromo Nazionale Monza
Bruce Springsteen performance photo.

Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

At the time that the tour was announced, Springsteen raved to SiriusXM channel E Street Radio host Jim Rotolo about his excitement to perform again.

"It's kind of mind-boggling, to be honest with you," he said. "It doesn't feel that long, but… I've got the jones to play live very badly at this point. So I'm deeply looking forward to getting out there in front of our fans." The "Born to Run" singer shared that the rest of his fellow band members were also "very excited" and expressed that they had a goal to make fans "feel at home."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It'll have a significant amount of some recent material, and then of course we'll be playing a lot of the music that the fans have become familiar with and love to hear," he said. "It should be a balance of good things. The show should feel contemporary and it should also make you feel at home at the same time. So that's our goal."

Related Articles
Singer Charlie Puth and his girlfriend Brooke Sansone were seen enjoying a day out in New York's Tribeca neighborhood
Charlie Puth and Girlfriend Brooke Sansone Spotted Spending Quality Time Together in Tribeca
Drake Shows Off Collection of Bras Thrown on Stage During the Itâs All a Blur Tour
Drake Shows Off Collection of Bras Thrown on Stage During the It's All a Blur Tour
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Joe Jonas Said Sophie Turner Had His 'Back No Matter What' Three Weeks Before Filing for Divorce
Brandy Thanks Daughter Sy'Rai for Fun Night Out at BeyoncÃ©'s Renaissance World Tour: 'My Sweet Girl'
Brandy Thanks Daughter Sy'Rai for Fun Night Out at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour: 'My Sweet Girl'
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner pose at the opening night of the play "Topdog/Underdog" on Broadway at The Golden Theater
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Break Silence on Divorce: 'Truly This Is a United Decision'
Beyonce and Tia Mowry
Beyoncé Surprises Tia Mowry with Epic '90s Nod During Los Angeles Renaissance World Tour Stop: Watch
Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar Performed 'America Has a Problem' for the First Time at Her Birthday Renaissance Show
Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar Played 'America Has a Problem' for the First Time at Her Birthday Concert
Joe Jonas performs onstage during Jonas Brothers Ã¢ÂÂFive Albums, One NightÃ¢ÂÂ Tour
Joe Jonas Shares New Photo of Himself Wearing Wedding Ring After Retaining Divorce Lawyer
Dionne Warwick Gala 03 31 23
Dionne Warwick Jokes 'It's About Time' She Receives Kennedy Center Honor: 'Thrilled' (Exclusive)
(Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) Beyonce and Diana Ross perform onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at SoFi Stadium
Diana Ross Sings Happy Birthday to Beyoncé During Surprise Appearance at Los Angeles Tour Stop
Ron Wood, Keith Richards and Mick Jagger of legendary British rock band, The Rolling Stones pose as they arrive to attend a launch event for their new album, "Hackney Diamonds"
The Rolling Stones and Jimmy Fallon Team Up to Announce the Band's New Album, 'Hackney Diamonds'
Madonna Is 'Feeling Strong' as She Returns to Rehearsals for 'Most Ambitious Tour Ever'
Madonna Is 'Feeling Strong' and Back in Rehearsals for Her 'Most Ambitious Tour Ever': Source (Exclusive)
James Hetfield of Metallica performs onstage at SoFi Stadium
Metallica Postpones Arizona Concert After James Hetfield Tests Positive for COVID
Jimmy Buffett's Sister Reveals They Faced Cancer at the Same Time: 'Thunderstruck He Didn't Make It'
Jimmy Buffett's Sister Reveals They Faced Cancer at the Same Time: 'Thunderstruck He Didn't Make It' (Exclusive)
Aerosmith Kick Off Peace Out Farewell Tour with Epic Show in Philadelphia
Aerosmith Kick Off Peace Out Farewell Tour with Epic Show in Philadelphia
Joe Jonas performs an emotional rendition of a song he wrote for his wife Sophie Turner as the couple battle divorce rumours. , Joe, 34, sang Hesitate at The Jonas Brothers gig in Austin, Texas on Sunday (September 3, 2023)
Joe Jonas Wears His Wedding Band During Jonas Brothers Tour After Retaining a Divorce Lawyer