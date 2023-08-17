Bruce Springsteen Postpones Philadelphia Shows Due to ‘Being Taken Ill’

Bruce Springsteen is postponing two shows after being “taken ill."

On Wednesday, a post on Springsteen's Instagram page announced that the singer had pushed back his Wednesday and Friday performances in Philadelphia with the E Street Band. The Springsteen and The E Street Band 2023 tour — which kicked off in February — is the first time the singer and band has toured internationally since 2017, and their first US tour dates since 2016.

“Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed,” the announcement read.

“We are working on rescheduling the dates, so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows.”

No further details of his illness were shared in the post. Representatives for Springsteen did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The postponement also comes just five months after Springsteen announced the postponement of three U.S. tour dates “due to illness” in March.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bruce Springsteen at Monza, Italy. Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

On March 12, a statement on the "Born to Run" singer's Twitter (now known as X) account announced that he was postponing his third show in a week. The postponement in Albany, New York followed shows in Uncasville, Connecticut, and Columbus, Ohio being pushed back.

"Due to illness, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band's concert at MVP Arena in Albany on Tuesday, March 14 has been postponed," the statement read. "We are working on rescheduling the date so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled show."

When reached for comment at the time, a rep for Springsteen pointed PEOPLE to the postponement statements for each tour date.

Bruce Springsteen at Chicago. Ryan Bakerink/Getty Images

E Street Band member Steven Van Zandt provided his own update on X for fans during the same week, sharing that the health concern was "nothing serious."

"No need to be anxious or afraid. Nothing serious," he added. "Just a temporary situation. We will all be back in full force very soon."

In April, Springsteen and his wife, Patti Scialfa, tested positive for COVID hours after wrapping up his first New Jersey show in seven years. world tour since The River Tour in 2016.

After having to miss out on the American Music Honors awards show the same month, Springsteen taped two videos to present awards to Darlene Love and Stevie Van Zandt, his fellow E Street Band member