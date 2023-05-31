Bruce Springsteen Takes a Hard Fall During Amsterdam Show — but Gets a Hand Up from the E Street Band

The rocker is currently on a European tour

By
Published on May 31, 2023 03:10 PM
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen. Photo:

Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty

The E Street Band has Bruce Springsteen's back.

During the "Born to Run" rocker and his band's concert in Amsterdam on Saturday, he tripped while walking up stairs on stage as he performed "Ghosts" and fell face-first before rolling onto his back, according to fan videos shared online.

Members of the E Street Band then rushed over to Springsteen, 73, and helped lift the Grammy winner back onto his feet. He then made light of the moment and yelled, "Goodnight, everybody!" He was kidding, of course, because he was only a few songs into the show, which continued without any more issues.

The European leg of Springsteen's ongoing tour continues through July 25, and then he'll head to North America for a string of shows from Aug. 9 through Dec. 10.

In April, Michelle Obama joined The Boss on stage at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Spain. The former First Lady jammed out with a tambourine and sang backing vocals during a performance of "Glory Days." She was joined by actress Kate Capshaw and Springsteen's wife and bandmate Patti Scialfa.

According to Insider, Michelle's husband, Barack Obama, was seen smiling and encouraging his wife from the crowd during her surprise appearance.

The performance of the song followed other classics such as "Born in the U.S.A." and "Born to Run."

Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zandt perform at BT Murrayfield Stadium
Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zandt.

Euan Cherry/Getty Images

During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show last year, Springsteen revealed he doesn't plan to retire any time soon.

"I can't imagine [retiring], you know?" he said at the time. "I mean, if I got to a place where I was incapacitated or something but up until then I think I'm… I mean, look at Johnny CashPete Seeger."

Both Cash and Seeger performed well into their golden years, and Springsteen even recalled sharing the stage with an 89-year-old Seeger at Obama's inauguration in 2009.

"I look at those guys and go, 'Yeah, I don't know if I'll [always] be doing three-hour shows, but I have so many different kinds of music that I can play and do,'" he explained. "The Broadway show I can do for the rest of my life in one form or another if I wanted to. I can't imagine retirement, no."

Related Articles
tyson ritter and machine gun kelly
Tyson Ritter Claims Machine Gun Kelly 'Went Ballistic' on Him over Megan Fox Film Scene Suggestion
Ed Sheeran, Ted Lasso
Ed Sheeran Releases 'A Beautiful Game' for the 'Ted Lasso' Season 3 Finale
SZA FOR ELLE JUNE/JULY 2023 MUSIC ISSUE
SZA Says Her Ex's Dad Texted Her After She Called Him Out at Concert for Blocking Her
Pink Strips Down for an Outdoor Shower and Shows Off 'Ridiculous Bathing Suit' While on Vacation
Pink Strips Down for an Outdoor Shower and Shows Off 'Ridiculous Bathing Suit' While on Vacation
Matthew Lawrence (L) and Chilli Thomas attend as Lifetime Celebrates Black Excellence with their Female Creatives and Talent at the +Play Partner House on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
TLC's Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas Calls Boyfriend Matthew Lawrence 'Best Kisser Ever': He's 'Perfect'
Drew Barrymore Gushes Over Taylor Swift After Attending Her Concert With Daughters: 'I Cried So Hard'
Drew Barrymore Raves About Taylor Swift After Attending Tour with Daughters: 'I Cried So Hard'
Matthew Lawrence (L) and Chilli Thomas attend as Lifetime Celebrates Black Excellence with their Female Creatives and Talent at the +Play Partner House on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Chilli and Matthew Lawrence Haven't Had an Argument Since They Began Dating Last Year (Exclusive)
POST MALONE, BottleRock 2023
All the Best Performances and Portraits from BottleRock Napa Valley 2023 (Exclusive)
TLC1999MTV.jpg
TLC's Chilli Reveals She Was Once Almost Kicked Out the Group: 'They Were Auditioning People' (Exclusive)
Celine Dion with her kids
Céline Dion's Health Struggles Are 'Heartbreaking' but She Finds 'Light' in Her Sons: Sources (Exclusive)
Tina Turner poses with Erwin Bach to celebrate her 50th birthday in November 1989, London
Tina Turner's Marriage to Erwin Bach 'Sustained' Her amid Sons' Deaths, Health Issues (Exclusive)
Joe Trohman
Joe Trohman Says He's 'Officially Back' in Fall Out Boy — and Will Tour! — After Mental Health Leave
Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zandt perform at BT Murrayfield Stadium
Bruce Springsteen Takes the Stage in Edinburgh, Plus Machine Gun Kelly, Lin-Manuel Miranda and More
MEGAN THEE STALLION AND NEW BOYFRIEND Romelu Lukaku
Megan Thee Stallion Attends Wedding with Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku amid Pardi Fontaine Breakup Rumors
bob mackie; tina turner
Tina Turner Grabbed 'Another Butterfinger' After Being Told She Lost Weight, Recalls Bob Mackie (Exclusive)
Ike & Tina Turner pose for a portrait with their son and step-sons in circa 1972.
Tina Turner Said She and Her Kids Were 'Scarred in Different Ways' by Ex-Husband Ike's Domestic Abuse