The E Street Band has Bruce Springsteen's back.

During the "Born to Run" rocker and his band's concert in Amsterdam on Saturday, he tripped while walking up stairs on stage as he performed "Ghosts" and fell face-first before rolling onto his back, according to fan videos shared online.

Members of the E Street Band then rushed over to Springsteen, 73, and helped lift the Grammy winner back onto his feet. He then made light of the moment and yelled, "Goodnight, everybody!" He was kidding, of course, because he was only a few songs into the show, which continued without any more issues.

The European leg of Springsteen's ongoing tour continues through July 25, and then he'll head to North America for a string of shows from Aug. 9 through Dec. 10.

In April, Michelle Obama joined The Boss on stage at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Spain. The former First Lady jammed out with a tambourine and sang backing vocals during a performance of "Glory Days." She was joined by actress Kate Capshaw and Springsteen's wife and bandmate Patti Scialfa.

According to Insider, Michelle's husband, Barack Obama, was seen smiling and encouraging his wife from the crowd during her surprise appearance.

The performance of the song followed other classics such as "Born in the U.S.A." and "Born to Run."

Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zandt. Euan Cherry/Getty Images

During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show last year, Springsteen revealed he doesn't plan to retire any time soon.

"I can't imagine [retiring], you know?" he said at the time. "I mean, if I got to a place where I was incapacitated or something but up until then I think I'm… I mean, look at Johnny Cash, Pete Seeger."

Both Cash and Seeger performed well into their golden years, and Springsteen even recalled sharing the stage with an 89-year-old Seeger at Obama's inauguration in 2009.

"I look at those guys and go, 'Yeah, I don't know if I'll [always] be doing three-hour shows, but I have so many different kinds of music that I can play and do,'" he explained. "The Broadway show I can do for the rest of my life in one form or another if I wanted to. I can't imagine retirement, no."

