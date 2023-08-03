Super Bowl Champion Bruce Collie Says Daughter ‘Died Living What She Wanted to Do’ After Plane Crash

Former NFL player Bruce Collie is speaking out following the death of his daughter, Devyn Reiley.

Collie told ABC affiliate WBAY-TV that it is unclear what happened to his oldest child, who was killed when the World War Two-era T-6 Texan she was piloting — alongside family friend Zach Colliemoreno — crashed into Lake Winnebago at an airshow in Wisconsin on Saturday.

“She was very much tested, qualified in it, we don’t know what happened,” the two-time Super Bowl winner, 61, said. “Obviously, the NTSB is going to come out with something three years, two years, three years but it’s really irrelevant.”

Yet the Texas native, who is the father of 12 other children, doesn’t doubt that Reiley, 30, died doing what she loved.

“She died living life,” Collie said. “She died living what she wanted to do.”

Reiley had a love of aviation since she was a child, Collie shared.

“Devyn was the first one of my children to really take to aviation and it started, I’ve got photos of her at six-years-old flying an airplane,” he said. “So from day one, she was into aviation.”

The pilot co-owned a flight school in New Braunfels, Texas, with her husband, Hunter Reiley, according to the San Antonio Express-News. She was also the co-founder of the Texas Warbird Museum, per WBAY-TV.

A memorial for Reiley will be held in San Marcos, Texas on Saturday, followed by another service in Harlingen, Hunter wrote in a Facebook post.

Through it all, her father said he is relying on his faith to explain Reiley's death.

“It’s been tough, but we’re a family of faith of Jesus Christ and we know Devyn is absent of body present but with the Lord,” he told WBAY-TV. “And I tell my children it’s like she’s gone to a trip to Mars or something and she’s just changed locations, and we’re going to meet her at that same location and that’s the promise we have through Jesus Christ and the resurrection.”

