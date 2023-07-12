Brothers in Foster Care Are Adopted Together by Single Dad: ‘We Get to Have a Family’ (Exclusive)

In March 2022, PEOPLE introduced six groups of siblings in foster care awaiting adoptive homes. Among the siblings featured were young brothers Tayveon, 11, Ireon, 10, and Tayvon, 9, of Las Vegas, an inseparable trio who like to play sports and joke around together.

For the past five years, the brothers had lived in five different foster homes and were recently separated from their two younger sisters, who were adopted by a Nevada couple. Of the 120,000 American kids in foster care, "larger sibling groups typically wait longer," says Bridget Chiauttini, executive director of Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange.

Just a month after the article appeared, the boys' lives changed forever. Jason Smith, 45, a human resources executive at Caesar's Entertainment, spotted a photo of the brothers on an adoption website and was immediately drawn to them. "I was like, 'Wow, look at these handsome gents,'' Smith recalls.



The Smith family (from left to right): Ireon, dad Jason, Tayvon, and Tayveon. Courtesy Jason Smith

A Fortuitous Meeting

In early April 2022, Smith met the boys for the first time after school at a McDonald's and they immediately clicked. “Let’s make sure they like you,” Smith recalls the case worker saying. A playdate and then a sleepover followed. “It just took off,” he says.

"From day one he treated them like they were his own," says Benaleta Simpkins, a social worker in the Clark County Department of Children and Family Services.

"It was never about Jason," Simpkins adds. "He was exactly what the kids needed."



The Smith family (from left to right): Tayvon, Ireon, Tayveon and dad Jason. Courtesy Jason Smith

Making It Official

By late April, the trio had moved into Smith's home as his foster children. Nine months later, they officially became his sons in a Nevada courtroom, cheered on by his 30 friends in person and 30 more watching online. "The judge was blown away," says Smith.

“We’re living a normal life here,” says Tayveon, the oldest, who has been learning how to cook, clean and do his own laundry. “This home is great.”

Adds middle son Ireon: “We get to have a family, and we don’t have to go to another house again and again and again.” The best part? “Being able to talk, help and love each other,” he says.

The Smith brothers with their sisters (from left to right): Shakaya, Tayon, Tayveon, Ireon and Tayana. Courtesy Margurite Paschal

My Extraordinary Family is PEOPLE's new series that explores fascinating families in all their forms. If you have a sweet story the world needs to know, send the details to love@people.com.

The family often attend church, grab a bite at Chili’s or go skateboarding or hiking. Once a month, they make plans with the boys’ two younger sisters, Tayonna, 7, and Sha’kyia, 4, who were adopted by a Nevada couple in 2022.

“We make sure they see each other,” says Smith.

The Smith family (from left to right): Tayveon, Ireon, dad Jason, and Tayvon. Townsley Portraits

A Seamless Transition

“Foster care training prepares you for the worst, but I haven’t experienced any of that,” says Smith, who recently bought a bigger house with more space for the brothers. "The boys have been amazing and have brought purpose and meaning to my life."

"I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world," he adds. "It’s like God wanted us to be together.”

For information on adoption, visit adoptuskids.org.