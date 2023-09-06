Brothers Blanket and Prince Jackson Pose for Rare Jackson Family Photo

Michael Jackson died in 2009 at the age of 50 and would've celebrated his 65th birthday on Aug. 29

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 6, 2023 01:04AM EDT
Brothers Blanket and Prince Jackson Pose for Rare Family Photo
Jackson Family Photo. Photo:

The Jacksons/ Instagram

Michael Jackson is being remembered by his loved ones.

Just days after Bigi Jackson (formerly known as Blanket), 21, and Prince Jackson, 26, were spotted at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, where Cirque du Soleil’s Michael Jackson ONE show is performed, the brothers posed for a rare family photo.

The sweet image was shared on The Jacksons' Facebook page on Thursday. "A special family gathering @mjonelv @michaeljackson's Blue Sapphire Birthday Celebration #MJForever #MichaelJackson #MJOne #Jackson5," the photo's caption reads.

The "Thriller" singer died in 2009 at the age of 50 and would have celebrated his 65th birthday on Aug. 29. That day, his daughter, Paris Jackson, 25, also paid tribute to him in a series of videos posted to her Instagram Story.

“It’s also my dad’s birthday,” she shared in part of a performance clip. "And he would have been 65 years old today, and he put 50 years of blood, sweat and tears and love and passion into doing what he did, so that I can stand up here on stage in front of you and scream into a microphone.”

She added: “So, I owe everything to him. And I’d also like to take a second to introduce my other family, which is these guys up here on stage with me."

Michael Jackson
Michael Jackson.

KMazur / Getty Images

During Michael's 60th birthday celebration in 2018, Paris honored her late father by accepting the Elizabeth Taylor Legacy Award alongside her brother Prince.

The award was given for Michael's humanitarian work with the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, which was something the singer was "so passionate" about, Prince said in his acceptance speech.

“It is extremely a privilege and an honor to be here accepting an award not only for something my dad was so passionate about, but someone he held so very near and dear to his heart, and a foundation that he worked so hard to strive and make the goals that they are achieving right now,” Prince said in part.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

He added: “The way my father liked to lead his life, he liked to lead by example and he never thought that he was too big."

Related Articles
Beyonce and Tia Mowry
Beyoncé Surprises Tia Mowry with Epic '90s Nod During Los Angeles Renaissance World Tour Stop: Watch
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in front row at Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2023
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Have 'Been Living Separate Lives for Months,' Source Says
Halle Bailey Says Being in Love Inspired Her Debut Solo EP: This Is My First Deep, Deep Real Love
Halle Bailey Says Being in Love Inspired Her Debut Solo Album: 'This Is My First Deep, Deep Real Love'
Travis Barker and Landon Barker
Travis Barker Makes Cameo in Son Landon's TikTok After Leaving Blink-182 Tour Due to 'Urgent Family Matter'
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner pose at the opening night of the play "Topdog/Underdog" on Broadway at The Golden Theater
Joe Jonas Files for Divorce from Sophie Turner After 4 Years of Marriage: 'Irretrievably Broken'
Nirvana
Nirvana to Rerelease 'In Utero' Album for 30th Anniversary with 53 Unreleased Songs from the Rock Band
Dionne Warick Says She Intends to Speak to 'Young Man' Elon Musk About Twitter
Dionne Warwick Intends to Speak to 'Young Man' Elon Musk About Changes to X, Formerly Twitter (Exclusive)
Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar Performed 'America Has a Problem' for the First Time at Her Birthday Renaissance Show
Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar Played 'America Has a Problem' for the First Time at Her Birthday Concert
Olivia Rodrigo for Interview mag
Olivia Rodrigo Says She Felt 'Ill-Equipped' for the Media Attention She Received After 'Drivers License'
(Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) Beyonce and Diana Ross perform onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at SoFi Stadium
All the Celebrities Who Attended Beyoncé's Birthday Concert in L.A.
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion to Reunite for the Upcoming Collaboration 'Bongos'
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion to Reunite on Upcoming Collaboration 'Bongos'
Joe Jonas performs onstage during Jonas Brothers Ã¢ÂÂFive Albums, One NightÃ¢ÂÂ Tour
Joe Jonas Shares New Photo of Himself Wearing Wedding Ring After Retaining Divorce Lawyer
Dionne Warwick Gala 03 31 23
Dionne Warwick Jokes 'It's About Time' She Receives Kennedy Center Honor: 'Thrilled' (Exclusive)
(Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) Beyonce and Diana Ross perform onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at SoFi Stadium
Diana Ross Sings Happy Birthday to Beyoncé During Surprise Appearance at Los Angeles Tour Stop
Madonna Is 'Feeling Strong' as She Returns to Rehearsals for 'Most Ambitious Tour Ever'
Madonna Is 'Feeling Strong' and Back in Rehearsals for Her 'Most Ambitious Tour Ever': Source (Exclusive)
Aerosmith Kick Off Peace Out Farewell Tour with Epic Show in Philadelphia
Aerosmith Kick Off Peace Out Farewell Tour with Epic Show in Philadelphia