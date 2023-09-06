Brothers Blanket and Prince Jackson Pose for Rare Jackson Family Photo

Michael Jackson is being remembered by his loved ones.

Just days after Bigi Jackson (formerly known as Blanket), 21, and Prince Jackson, 26, were spotted at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, where Cirque du Soleil’s Michael Jackson ONE show is performed, the brothers posed for a rare family photo.

The sweet image was shared on The Jacksons' Facebook page on Thursday. "A special family gathering @mjonelv @michaeljackson's Blue Sapphire Birthday Celebration #MJForever #MichaelJackson #MJOne #Jackson5," the photo's caption reads.

The "Thriller" singer died in 2009 at the age of 50 and would have celebrated his 65th birthday on Aug. 29. That day, his daughter, Paris Jackson, 25, also paid tribute to him in a series of videos posted to her Instagram Story.

“It’s also my dad’s birthday,” she shared in part of a performance clip. "And he would have been 65 years old today, and he put 50 years of blood, sweat and tears and love and passion into doing what he did, so that I can stand up here on stage in front of you and scream into a microphone.”

She added: “So, I owe everything to him. And I’d also like to take a second to introduce my other family, which is these guys up here on stage with me."

Michael Jackson. KMazur / Getty Images

During Michael's 60th birthday celebration in 2018, Paris honored her late father by accepting the Elizabeth Taylor Legacy Award alongside her brother Prince.

The award was given for Michael's humanitarian work with the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, which was something the singer was "so passionate" about, Prince said in his acceptance speech.

“It is extremely a privilege and an honor to be here accepting an award not only for something my dad was so passionate about, but someone he held so very near and dear to his heart, and a foundation that he worked so hard to strive and make the goals that they are achieving right now,” Prince said in part.

He added: “The way my father liked to lead his life, he liked to lead by example and he never thought that he was too big."