Brother Uninvited from Pregnant Sister's Wedding After Slamming 'Ridiculous Names' She Picked for Her Twins

The original Reddit poster was worried his sister didn't realize the "immense pressure to succeed" she was putting on her unborn twins

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Published on June 30, 2023 03:03PM EDT
Photo of a pregnant woman standing alone on a meadow
Photo:

Getty Images

One Redditor found himself in hot water with his pregnant sister after criticizing her unborn babies' names.

The original poster (OP) posted on Reddit's AmITheA------ subreddit asking if he was in the wrong for calling out her older sister on picking names for her twins on the way that OP felt were "ridiculous."

Providing some background, the 34-year-old explains he's the youngest of his three siblings and that his sister, 35, is the middle child.

"Out of the three of us, Katie is the one who 'made it' (her words)," he explains. "She attended Yale law school and is engaged to a neurosurgeon (Daniel) who attended Stanford medical school."

OP notes that Katie "looks down on" him and their 38-year-old brother, Ian, "Because we aren’t as ambitious/successful/credentialed as she is."

"Katie has expressed her astonishment that the family business is profitable even though someone who got C’s in high school and never went to college (aka me) has been running the day-to-day operations for 10+ years," he writes.

"Katie also once told Ian to his face that he 'wasted his potential' (context: Ian was the valedictorian of his high school class, just like Katie) by dropping out of college to help Mom run the family business after Dad passed away."

Things came to a head when Katie and Daniel announced they are expecting twin boys, "and their names would be Stanford and Yale."

"I commented, 'Congratulations!' but later, I texted her to say that it wasn't right to give the boys ridiculous names that would put them under immense pressure to succeed from a very young age," OP explains. "I also asked her about what would happen if one or both of them weren’t as successful/perfect as she hoped."

The commentary didn't go over well with the expectant bride-to-be.

"She texted back, 'I wasn’t asking for opinions, especially from someone like you. Consider yourself uninvited from our wedding until you sincerely apologize.'"

OP notes that they were "already leaning towards not attending due to Katie's condescending attitude towards me, but the 'someone like you' comment sealed the deal," adding that his older brother felt he "should've kept my thoughts to myself."

A lot of commenters told OP he did the right thing and handled the situation as appropriately as possible.

"If the kids had already been born, I would say that you should keep your thoughts on the names to yourself. But, being pregnant myself, I understand that telling people the names you've picked out means that people are going to give their opinions. Family ESPECIALLY because they will feel more free to share their opinions in most cases," one commenter writes.

"Those names really are awful. I do agree that it would have been better to keep your thoughts to yourself, but I doubt you're the only person who couldn't help themselves. Plus, why does she care about the opinion of 'someone like you' anyway? I feel bad for those kids."

