Brother and Sister Who Were Adopted as Babies Learn They’re Biologically Related: 'It’s Insane'

A brother and sister who were adopted into the same family as babies recently discovered they are actually biological siblings.

Frank, 22, and Victoria, 19, were adopted separately by parents Angela and Dennis in the early 2000s, according to CBS affiliate WCBS and ABC affiliate WABC.



The siblings recently decided to learn more about their family history through DNA testing, only to make the shocking discovery, FOX affiliate WNYW reported.

"We were both found a year and a half apart and wound up in the same family," Frank said, per WNYW. "The odds are insane."

Angela and Dennis, who also have a biological son, adopted Frank first in 2002 after he was found on the steps of a Staten Island daycare, per the outlets.

In 2004, a cardiology technician found Victoria, who goes by Vicky, in a bathroom stall at Richmond University Medical Center. "I opened the stall she was in between the toilet tank and underneath," said nurse Claudia Beadle, per WABC.

And on Tuesday, the siblings had a special reunion at the hospital with the people who found them, according to WABC.

After both siblings recently learned the full stories about how they were found, Angela purchased them DNA tests, which is when they made the heartwarming discovery.

"I got the match that my brother had popped up as my full sibling, my biological brother,” Victoria told WCBS. “It was crazy and not expected at all.”

Frank said he was driving home when his sister called to share the news. "Little did I know I've been living with my blood my whole life," he added. It's insane."

