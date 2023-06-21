'Bros' Star Luke Macfarlane Reveals He and His Partner Welcomed a Baby Girl: 'Can't Wait to Introduce Her'

“We started life with some hectic days and received world class care,” Macfarlane wrote

Luke Macfarlane is officially a dad!

The Bros star revealed on Instagram Wednesday that he and his partner Rig Roberts welcomed a baby girl earlier this month.

“Tess Eleanor Macfarlane— Born June 4th 2023. We started life with some hectic days and received world class care,” Macfarlane, 43, wrote. “On Father’s Day we got to take her home.”

“Her Dads can’t wait to introduce her to all the remarkable people and the beautiful world we live in,” he added.

The new dad held his newborn in the first photo of the carousel.

In the first clip of the carousel, the couple walked through the hallways of the hospital with their daughter in a carrier.

Roberts — a former two-time champion alpine skier and now sports agent can then be seen gazing at little Tess as she holds onto his finger with her hand.

A second video posted shows Macfarlane sweetly rocking his baby girl.

The series ends with a snap of the Hallmark star shirtless looking up into the camera while he caresses his newborn.

Several of Macfarlane’s Hallmark costars also congratulated him in the comments.

Alison Sweeney, who played opposite Macfarlane in A Magical Christmas, wrote, “This is incredible news!! I am SO happy for all three of you!!!!!! Congrats. 👏👏👏.”

“Huge congrats Luke! So thrilled for you,” commented Nikke DeLoach, who starred in A Christmas Land with Macfarlane.

Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen star Erin Krakow wrote on her costar’s post, “The best! So happy for you!!! 🥰.”

His Bros costar Billy Eichner also commented several red heart emojis.

