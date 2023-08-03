Brooks Koepka and Wife Jena Sims Welcome First Baby Together: 'I Love My Crew'

The golf pro and his wife tied the knot in 2022

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 3, 2023 12:30PM EDT
brooks koepka baby
Photo:

Jena Sims Koepka/ Instagram

Brooks Koepka is a dad!

On Thursday, the professional golfer, 33, and his wife Jena Sims, 34, announced on their respective Instagrams that they welcomed their first baby together. Detailing her experience on her Instagram Story, Sims revealed that their son, Crew Sims Koepka, was born on Thursday, July 27.

"Crew Sims Koepka was ready for the world because he decided to break my water just 2 minutes after Brooks walked inside the house from the gym on Thursday, July 27th at 5:50 pm. 6 weeks ahead of my due date. Already showing who's boss 😉," Sims shared on her Story.

"My incredible team had him out in a matter of 3 hours after going in to active labor. He was still breech so they had to do a C-section. Crew was earth-side in 3 hours and arrived at 8:31 pm. Thank you Dr. Fishman, Dr. Winterrowd, Dr. Johnson & @thedoulaplatinumcollective for clearing your Thursday night for us 🫶🫶."

brooks koepka baby

Jena Sims Koepka/ Instagram

"He came out crying and breathing 🙏🏻 everything went well," she continued. "I seriously have never seen or felt so much love and felt more like a team than I have with Brooks throughout all of this."

"He is already such an amazing father and partner and I was so thankful he was home for this. Couldn't have done it without him."

"He made me laugh when I needed to, cried with me, held me, did everything possible he could do to help my healing in the hospital, and I'm just so grateful 🥺," she said.

brooks koepka baby

Jena Sims Koepka/ Instagram

"Crew is going to be in the NICU for a little while longer (and please refrain from asking, we don't know yet)," she added. "He's off oxygen (🙏🏻), breathing on his own, he is starting to take a bottle (in very small amounts) otherwise feeding through his nose. He is meeting tiny milestones every day!"

"Leaving the hospital without your baby is something I wish on no one. It's the hardest thing we've ever done. There's so much space in my heart for NICU parents, and those who don't get to bring their babies home. 💔💔🙏🏻 We have been visiting him as much as possible, and know he's in the absolute best care."

"We do get tummy time for about an hour a day (sometimes a little more), otherwise we just stare at him in his little fish tank 🐠. We can't wait for Cove [the family dog] to meet her little brother 🥺 when I came home she sniffed my incision and was so upset. She knows there's not a baby in me anymore 🥲."

"The C-section was not my first choice but it was the only way to get him here safely. It's such a barbaric procedure but I'm taking each day step by step!"

"Finally turned a corner with the pain, and my 🍼 is cooperating (praise)! Not being around him constantly is an added hurdle, along with so much else emotionally," the new mom said.

Alongside her Stories, the couple also shared a photo of their new family of three, with Sims holding baby Crew. "I love my Crew," they captioned the joint post.

