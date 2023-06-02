Brooklyn Decker Chops Off Her Hair in Dramatic Transformation: 'We Did a Thing'

Brooklyn Decker is heading into summer with a new hairdo!

The Grace and Frankie actress changed up her look on Thursday, chopping off a significant amount of inches on her blonde locks.

"Yesterday at 3:38 we made a decision, and at 5:30 we did a thing…" Decker, 36, wrote on Instagram, captioning a series of photos of the transformation including a text message exchange between her and her stylist which gave a glimpse of the spontaneity behind the decision.

Hairstylist Dhiran Mistry was behind the cut. The Carriage House owner posted a video of the cut on his own account, writing on his Instagram Story, "When Brooklyn Decker thinks about a bob, we do a bob ❤️."

Mistry cut Decker's hair just above the shoulders before transforming it into a gorgeous, modern bob haircut.

Decker, in her post, showed off her hairdo in a series of selfies snapped after the cut (and while she played with it inside a car).

"I’m so so so so so so so beyond happy :)" she wrote on Mistry's Instagram.

Fans were equally supportive, raving about Decker's new hairdo in the comment section. One social media follower of the actress wrote, "DECISIONS WERE MADE. You have my support, you look gorgeous," as another added, "YES LOVE OBSESSED YES."

This isn't the first time Decker has rocked a cut like this. After choosing to rock a similar, short hairstyle in 2018, Decker shared with Stylecaster that she makes her beauty and fashion decisions with a simplistic approach.



"I've just cut out the fat," she said. "When you're an entrepreneur—let alone a parent—and you have another job, there's just no time."

After spotting gray pieces growing in from the root of her hair in 2021, she echoed the same sentiments, telling fans on Instagram, "Grays on grays on grays for days and I'm kinda digging 'em." While she added that the look was only temporary, she continued to rave in the caption: "To be clear, I'm getting it colored next week, I'm not ready for the full commitment... but I've certainly enjoyed it."

