Brooklyn Beckham is making a splash in the South of France!

The son of soccer star David and fashion designer Victoria, was seen leaping from the deck of a massive yacht off of Saint-Tropez while vacationing with his wife Nicola Peltz. On Thursday, the couple were spotted enjoying an outing on the water in the celeb-favorite summer destination.

Brooklyn, 24, sported a white pair of Adidas swimming trunks and showing off the multitude of tattoos covering his chest and arms.

The internet chef and the the Bates Motel actress were also seen dockside on the Club 55 Beach. Peltz, 28, sported a floral lace miniskirt and ivory strapless top adorned with a flowing white scarf and a woven purse.

While on land, Brooklyn matched his white bathing suit with a similar style t-shirt and black cap.

Saint-Tropez' Club 55 Beach has long been a celebrity hotspot and has welcomed a slew of stars already this summer. On Wednesday, good friends Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire were seen boating with friends there and hitting up some of the local spots.

Other celebrities to coast along the iconic French town include Jared Leto, who was seen walking the beach on July 4, and Jerry Seinfeld and his wife Jessica, who visited Club 55 Beach while enjoying a day yachting and swimming.

Brooklyn and Peltz tied the knot in 2022 in an elaborate celebration in Palm Beach, Florida. The wedding took place on the Peltz’s family estate and was a traditional Jewish ceremony, with Nicola's grandma serving as her maid of honor, a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Brooklyn recently teased that they're thinking about starting a family. Celebrating the three year anniversary of their engagement, the photographer shared a heartfelt message to his wife.

“You make me a better person and man every single day,” he wrote in his Instagram caption. “I can’t wait to start a family with you at some point.”

The couple has recently been introducing new friends to their inner circle and even joked about being in a throuple. For an interview on Wondermind, Peltz and Selena Gomez detailed their relationship.

In the conversation, Gomez said it's important to surround herself with "people who are like-minded" and "love you for you" — which is what drew her to Peltz and Brooklyn.

"Our throuple! I love you so much. Selena, we love you so much, you have no idea," Peltz said in response.