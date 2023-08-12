Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan Pose With Their Adorable Pups

"The only pic of all our dogs!!" Nicola commented on the sweet snapshot

By
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE.
Updated on August 12, 2023 01:56PM EDT
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicole Peltz Beckham, Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan Pose With Adorable Pups
Brooklyn Beckham, Jeremy Clerc, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Mia Regan and Romeo Beckham with their dogs. Photo:

Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram

The Beckham brothers let their furry friends crash their family photo!

In a newly shared picture, Brooklyn Beckham posed alongside wife Nicola Peltz Beckham as well as brother Romeo Beckham and his longtime girlfriend, model Mia Regan.

The couples were also joined by friend Jeremy Clerc — and all of their dogs!

The pup-to-person ratio was a little off, so everyone in the photo held one dog except Brooklyn, who had a fluffy white dog in each arm — including one reaching up to lick his cheek.

Nicola, 28, who celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Brooklyn in April, commented, “The only pic of all our dogs!!” along with a couple of heart-eye emojis.

Regan, 20, also commented on the adorable snapshot, writing, “Puppy dogs!!!”

For the puppy-filled photo, the sons of Victoria and David Beckham and their posse dressed for comfort.

Brooklyn, 24, wore an all-black ensemble — joggers, a T-shirt and a baseball cap — and Nicola wore a maroon long-sleeve top with loose black pants.

Romeo, 20, wore a tan Puma sweatsuit — that perfectly complemented the coat of the chihuahua pup he held — and his model girlfriend wore a distressed gray hoodie and baggy blue jeans.

Both Beckham boys recently posted in honor of big relationship milestones.

In July, Romeo shared a sweet tribute to Regan after ringing in four years together just two months earlier.

Romeo Beckham and girlfriend of four years, model Mia Regan at Glastonbury Festival.
Romeo Beckham and girlfriend of four years, model Mia Regan at Glastonbury Festival.

"Crazy how lucky I am with this person," the soccer player wrote alongside a photo of the longtime couple sharing a smooch in the grass at Glastonbury Festival.

In response to her boyfriend, Regan wrote, “All the love = to you xxxxxx.” Romeo’s mom Victoria, 49, also commented on the post, sending love to the couple with heart emojis: “💕💕💕💕.”

In June, his older brother celebrated the third anniversary of his engagement to now-wife Nicola, a milestone he also documented with an Instagram post.

“3 years ago I asked my best friend to marry me,” he penned. “It has been the most amazing 3 years and [you’re] are my everything x I can’t wait to stay young together and continue to grow together. I wouldn’t be where I am today without you x you make me a better person and man every single day.”

Brooklyn Beckham and his Nicola Peltz are seen with Nelson and Claudia Peltz the Club 55 during holidays in St-Tropez
Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz Beckham in Saint-Tropez in July.

EliotPress / ELIOTPRESS / MEGA

The eldest Beckham sibling also hinted at babies in the near future, writing, “And I can’t wait to start a family with you at some point.”

“Happy 3 year anniversary Nicola Peltz Beckham,” he concluded the post, which was met with loving comments from several stars, including Nicola’s BFF Selena Gomez, who simply wrote: “🥹.”

