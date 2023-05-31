Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham are opening up about their mental health to Selena Gomez.

In a new video interview for the Only Murders in the Building star's Wondermind mental fitness ecosystem, the husband and wife, who tied the knot in April 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida, had an intimate discussion with Gomez about anxiety, therapy and how they struggle with online commentary, with Beckham admitting his wife is his go-to for support.

“I have the worst anxiety," the 24-year old revealed, before jokingly adding, "I mean, literally my wife is my therapist. [laughs] I mean, we're always together, so whenever there's something on my mind, if it's stressing me out, we're very good at communicating."

“I think we definitely both get anxiety,” Peltz, 28, shared. “I definitely get anxiety and I think that's something I really struggle with. I just can't help reading the comments sometimes on my Instagram or whatever it is. If they comment on my appearance and stuff, that doesn't bother me. But what really bothers me is when they say something that's so untruthful and it's just a blatant lie, and I want to respond and just say like, 'That's just not true.' And I wish they knew the truth. That hurts my feelings, truthfully.”

The Cookin' with Brooklyn star, 24, added that "people are always gonna say rubbish” and shared that when he’s happy and his family is “good" he focuses on doing “his own thing” — while actress and heiress Peltz explained her husband is better able to “separate the two” parts of their lives than she currently is able to.

Gomez, who sported a chic black headband and make-up-free look for the show, hinted at the trio's strong bond.

“Brooklyn's helped me actually become a little bit more laid back in certain situations,” she admitted, before asking the couple how they cope with negative feelings.

“First, I try and not let it bother me, but if it does kind of bother me and I start to stress about it, then I go to her,” Beckham shared, while Peltz admitted that her mom and Beckham are the people she reaches out to first, before going on to reveal her coping mechanisms during times of anxiety.

“I like to go on a walk and just clear my head. Or even I love going in the car with Brooklyn and we can just be driving anywhere,” said Peltz, while Beckham admitted that “what calms me down a little bit is cooking.”

Gotham/Getty; Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

As the three friends’ video discussion got deeper, Gomez, who serves as Wondermind’s Chief Impact Officer, asked the couple for their views on therapy and medication.

“I think that therapy is incredible, and I think that whatever form of therapy that helps you is [great],” Peltz, 27, shared, adding that people might choose a friend or a mental health professional and revealing her admiration for the "Lose You To Love Me" singer and the importance of spending time with people who love you, leading Gomez to playfully nod towards the “throuple” label the three friends have joked about online.

“I feel lucky to be a part of you guys and our little throuple,” Gomez laughed in the new video, which was released online on May 31.



Posting a series of photos to Instagram in December 2022, Gomez first sent fans wild when she captioned the pics "Fine calls us a throuple," with a cute hashtag "forever plus one.” Beckham then sung Gomez’ praises on The Jennifer Hudson Show in March, saying, "She says we're a throuple. She's such a sweet girl."



The relationship between the three is clearly stronger than ever, with Peltz responding in the Wondermind interview: “Our throuple! I love you so much. Selena, we love you so much, you have no idea.” She then sweetly shared that Gomez speaks the same “love language” as the homebody couple.

It turns out the trio all have wise words for how people who may feel their mental health is not at 100 percent.

“I would say that if you're feeling sad or down or upset or you're going through a hard time, never hold it in. My mom has always told me that,” Nicola revealed, adding that she tells her friends they can call her during at any time in the day or night.

“Definitely speaking to someone," Brooklyn agreed. "I mean, it really helped me. Whatever I go through, to speak to anyone, it just really helps.”

Selena Gomez. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI



The eldest son of soccer star David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham also shared a word of warning that resonated with Gomez. “Don't try and hide it in, 'cause then you just, you store it down, deep down and it's not good. I have done that,” he said.

“And then you end up reaching for other things to cope with and it is a vicious cycle,” Gomez agreed, before sharing her thoughts on the importance of the friends’ candid discussion.

“I just know there are tons of people who are hurting, and it doesn't matter what walks of life you come through, everyone goes through life, and it looks different and it looks messy and beautiful.”

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

