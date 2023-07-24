Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Twin in Beachy All-White Looks While Vacationing in Saint-Tropez

The couple, who celebrated their first wedding anniversary in April, were spotted in the seaside town on Sunday

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack

Erin Clack is a Senior Writer-Editor for PEOPLE. She has been writing about fashion, parenting and pop culture for more than 15 years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 24, 2023 04:12PM EDT
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are seen at the Club 55 Beach in Saint-Tropez, France.
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham wear matching white looks in Saint-Tropez. Photo:

TheImageDirect.com

It seems Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham are squeezing in as much white before Labor Day as they can.

The media personality, 24, and his wife, 28, were spotted twinning in all-white looks on Sunday as they walked along a dock in sunny Saint-Tropez, France. Nicola looked effortlessly stylish — and comfortable — in a strapless knit midi dress, which she accessorized with gold cork wedges, a scarf tied around her neck, amber tortoiseshell cat-eye sunglasses and large hoop earrings.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are seen at the Club 55 Beach in Saint-Tropez, France. Brooklyn wore an all white outfit while his wife wore an off-white dress with espadrilles sandals.
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz wear summer white in Saint-Tropez.

TheImageDirect.com

She also carried a colorful patterned purse trimmed with black fringe. Her husband, meanwhile, kept things casual in a white T-shirt, Adidas athletic shorts, slip-on sneakers and a pair of black sunglasses.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are seen at the Club 55 Beach in Saint-Tropez, France. Brooklyn wore an all white outfit while his wife wore an off-white dress with espadrilles sandals.
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz walk along a dock in Saint-Tropez.

TheImageDirect.com

The couple — who married last April — recently celebrated the third anniversary of their engagement. Brooklyn wrote a sweet note to his wife on Instagram on June 23 to mark the sentimental moment.

“3 years ago I asked my best friend to marry me,” he wrote of his proposal. “It has been the most amazing 3 years, and you are my everything.”  

“I can’t wait to stay young together and continue to grow together,” he continued. “I wouldn’t be where I am today without you.”

The son of Victoria and David Beckham also hinted at what the future may hold for him and his bride.

“You make me a better person and man every single day, and I can’t wait to start a family with you at some point x happy 3 year anniversary, Nicola Peltz Beckham ❤️,” he concluded his post.

Along with the touching words, he shared a black-and-white photo, which showed him embracing Nicola as they shared a kiss. Only her back was visible, but a portion of Brooklyn's face could be seen as he reached his hand out to take the picture over her shoulder.

Nicola also posted her own tribute to her husband alongside a photo of the pair sharing a piece of spaghetti between their lips, similar to the iconic moment in Lady and the Tramp.

“Love you my angel👼🏼🤍 happy engagement anniversary 🥹🥹 I can’t imagine life not next to you. Thank you for being my person 💘💘,” she wrote.

Nicola had another special occasion to celebrate over the weekend: her best friend Selena Gomez's 31st birthday. The actress shared a cute photo on Instagram Saturday to mark the "Good for You" singer's special day, which featured her husband and Gomez lying on either side of her.

“Happy birthday to my soul sister @selenagomez 🤍,” she captioned her post. “I love you more than you know.”

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

“I am so blessed to have you by my side in this life thank you for being such a beautiful light in this world 🤍,” she continued. “I hope your day is so perfect and all your wishes come true 🤍.”

Gomez previously shared her own version of the photo, which was from a trip the trio took in January.

Other shots in the gallery of pictures showed Gomez and the married couple enjoying drinks together and getting ready for New Year's Eve in a glam room.

"Fine calls us a throuple," the Rare Beauty founder captioned the photos at the time, dubbing herself a "forever plus one" in a hashtag.

"Facts 💘💘💘🤣, " Nicola commented in response.

Related Articles
Harry Styles
Harry Styles and His Band Wear Custom Love on Tour Shoes to Commemorate Final Tour Stop
Salma Hayek instagram pool summer
Salma Hayek Splashes Around in the Pool in a Barbie-Inspired Plunging Pink Swimsuit
Victoria Beckham Shares Behind-The-Scenes Inter Miami Match Snap With Kim Kardashian and Daughter Harper: 'Girl's Night'
Victoria Beckham Shares Inter Miami Match Snap with Kim Kardashian and Daughter Harper: 'Girl's Night'
Gisele BÃ¼ndchen sharing photos from her 43rd Birthday celebration with her twin sister and daughter Vivian.
Gisele Bündchen Shares Sweet Photos from 43rd Birthday Celebrations with Twin Sister and Daughter Vivian
Selena Gomez Shares Cute Hangs With Nicola Anne Peltz
Nicola Peltz Celebrates 'Soul Sister' Selena Gomez's 31st Birthday: 'I Love You More Than You Know'
barbara corcoran dresses as barbie
Barbara Corcoran Wears Every Shade of Pink to Transform Into Barbie for Fun Instagram Video: ‘Hi Barbie!’
Jennifer Lopez is spotted leaving a gym in Los Angeles. The 53 year old actress and singer wore a vintage Selena crop top, pink joggers, and black trainers. Lopez was seen after making recent headlines after appearing agitated while being temporarily locked out of the high end gym.
Jennifer Lopez Steps Out Wearing a Cropped Selena Quintanilla Tee — 26 Years After Starring in 'Selena'
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend LOVED01 By John Legend Launches Pop-Up At at Westfield Century City
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Share Kiss at Pop-Up Event in Los Angeles
Zaya Wade Stars in Miu Miuâs Fall/Winter Campaign Alongside Emma Corrin, Mia Goth and More
Zaya Wade Stars in Miu Miu’s Fall/Winter Campaign Alongside Emma Corrin, Mia Goth and More
Bethenny Frankel is seen outside ABC Studio on July 20, 2023 in New York City.
There's a Reason Bethenny Frankel's Outfit on 'Live with Kelly and Mark' Looks So Familiar
Nicole Richie and Sofia Richie Grainge have a Sweet and Stylish Sister Date
Nicole and Sofia Richie Enjoy a Sweet — and Stylish! — Sister Date
Brooklyn Beckham Leaps from Yacht While Vacationing with Wife Nicola Peltz in Saint-Tropez
Shirtless Brooklyn Beckham Leaps from Yacht While Vacationing with Wife Nicola Peltz in Saint-Tropez
Kylie Jenner Claims She Doesnât Heavily Edit Her Instagram Photos Anymore: âI Went Through That Stageâ
Kylie Jenner Claims She Doesn’t Heavily Edit Her Instagram Photos Anymore: ‘I Went Through That Stage’
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are seen on July 19, 2023 in New York City.
Hailey and Justin Bieber Wear Matching Casual Looks for NYC Lunch Date
Khloe Kardashian Corset and Sweatpants TikTok
Khloé Kardashian Just Threw It Back to the Early Aughts with This Corset and Sweatpants Look
Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian accept the The Reality Show of 2022 award for The Kardashians on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards
How Khloé Kardashian 'Ended Up in a Porta-Potty with a Handful of Hair Extensions' During 2022 People's Choice Awards