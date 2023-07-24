Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Twin in Beachy All-White Looks While Vacationing in Saint-Tropez

It seems Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham are squeezing in as much white before Labor Day as they can.

The media personality, 24, and his wife, 28, were spotted twinning in all-white looks on Sunday as they walked along a dock in sunny Saint-Tropez, France. Nicola looked effortlessly stylish — and comfortable — in a strapless knit midi dress, which she accessorized with gold cork wedges, a scarf tied around her neck, amber tortoiseshell cat-eye sunglasses and large hoop earrings.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz wear summer white in Saint-Tropez. TheImageDirect.com

She also carried a colorful patterned purse trimmed with black fringe. Her husband, meanwhile, kept things casual in a white T-shirt, Adidas athletic shorts, slip-on sneakers and a pair of black sunglasses.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz walk along a dock in Saint-Tropez. TheImageDirect.com

The couple — who married last April — recently celebrated the third anniversary of their engagement. Brooklyn wrote a sweet note to his wife on Instagram on June 23 to mark the sentimental moment.

“3 years ago I asked my best friend to marry me,” he wrote of his proposal. “It has been the most amazing 3 years, and you are my everything.”

“I can’t wait to stay young together and continue to grow together,” he continued. “I wouldn’t be where I am today without you.”



The son of Victoria and David Beckham also hinted at what the future may hold for him and his bride.

“You make me a better person and man every single day, and I can’t wait to start a family with you at some point x happy 3 year anniversary, Nicola Peltz Beckham ❤️,” he concluded his post.

Along with the touching words, he shared a black-and-white photo, which showed him embracing Nicola as they shared a kiss. Only her back was visible, but a portion of Brooklyn's face could be seen as he reached his hand out to take the picture over her shoulder.

Nicola also posted her own tribute to her husband alongside a photo of the pair sharing a piece of spaghetti between their lips, similar to the iconic moment in Lady and the Tramp.

“Love you my angel👼🏼🤍 happy engagement anniversary 🥹🥹 I can’t imagine life not next to you. Thank you for being my person 💘💘,” she wrote.

Nicola had another special occasion to celebrate over the weekend: her best friend Selena Gomez's 31st birthday. The actress shared a cute photo on Instagram Saturday to mark the "Good for You" singer's special day, which featured her husband and Gomez lying on either side of her.

“Happy birthday to my soul sister @selenagomez 🤍,” she captioned her post. “I love you more than you know.”

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

“I am so blessed to have you by my side in this life thank you for being such a beautiful light in this world 🤍,” she continued. “I hope your day is so perfect and all your wishes come true 🤍.”

Gomez previously shared her own version of the photo, which was from a trip the trio took in January.

Other shots in the gallery of pictures showed Gomez and the married couple enjoying drinks together and getting ready for New Year's Eve in a glam room.

"Fine calls us a throuple," the Rare Beauty founder captioned the photos at the time, dubbing herself a "forever plus one" in a hashtag.

"Facts 💘💘💘🤣, " Nicola commented in response.

