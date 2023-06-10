Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Flaunt Sleek Looks During Date Night in L.A.

The husband-and-wife duo made a stylish statement together while heading out on a dinner date in L.A. on Friday evening

By Escher Walcott
Updated on June 10, 2023 01:58PM EDT
Nicola Peltz leaves little to the imagination on a dinner date with her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, at Avra restaurant in Beverly Hills, CA.
Nicola Peltz with her husband Brooklyn Beckham. Photo:

affinitypicture / BACKGRID

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham are turning up the heat for date night!

The couple made a stylish statement together as they were pictured hand-in-hand on their way to dinner at Avra restaurant in Los Angeles on Friday.

Nicola, 28, showcased her figure in a sheer black catsuit with a black lace-trimmed bra and panties set worn underneath. She teamed the look with a pair of tall black leather platform boots and a small black leather handbag, which she tucked under her shoulder.

Brooklyn, 24, meanwhile, looked dapper beside his wife in a dark blue double-breasted blazer, which revealed a white semi-sheer top underneath. He completed his look with a pair of black tailored pants with polished black brogues.

Nicola later reposted her sultry-sheer outfit on her Instagram Story, posing with a couple of friends and offering fans a closer glimpse at the daring look.

Brooklyn Beckham and Wife Nicola Peltz Flaunt Sleek Dress Code on Date Night
Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz head out for date night in L.A.

affinitypicture / BACKGRID

Brooklyn and Nicola’s sleek date night ‘fits come after they appeared picture-perfect while attending the 2023 Met Gala together in matching Valentino designs last month.

The couple, who tied the knot in April 2022, channeled this year's theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," dedicated to the late fashion designer, by wearing his signature colors: black and white.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Brooklyn and Nicola at the 2023 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Nicola, who was outfitted in Valentino by Leslie Fremar, wore a strapless ruched white gown with a long black bow tied to her waist. She accessorized with a few layered neckpieces, including a black choker and two diamond necklaces, one of which featured a studded cross.

She also wore metallic white eyeshadow contrasted by a bold black cat eye, and a slicked-back half-up hairstyle.

Also in Valentino, Brooklyn wore an all-black suit with a sheer blouse underneath and layered Mikimoto pearls.

In conversation with La La Anthony on Vogue's carpet livestream, Nicola said of this year's theme honoring Lagerfeld, "We're so excited to be here. He is such a legend. Honestly, I'm so excited to see everyone interpret his legacy that he left behind, and do it in their own way."

