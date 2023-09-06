Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Settle Wedding Lawsuits (Exclusive)

The involved parties released a joint statement addressing the end of the legal battle that involved the couple's 2022 Palm Beach wedding

By
Hedy Phillips
Hedy Phillips
Published on September 6, 2023 01:57PM EDT
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham's wedding drama has been put to rest.

Following multiple lawsuits that involved their April 2022 Palm Beach nuptials, the involved parties have released a joint statement to PEOPLE signaling the end to the legal battle between Nicola's father, Nelson Peltz, and wedding planners Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba of Plan Design Events.

“The parties believe that this contract dispute between Nelson Peltz and Plan Design should be resolved on the terms agreed. As part of the settlement, PDE will make a donation in the name of Nicola and Brooklyn to the CARE Ukraine Crisis Fund. PDE wishes Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham happiness and a fruitful life together.”

Both the initial and counterclaims have been dismissed with prejudice.

Reps for the couple couldn’t be reached for comment.

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham attend the Givenchy Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)
Dominique Charriau/WireImage

In December last year, Nicola's father filed a lawsuit against two of the couple's wedding planners, according to the complaint obtained by PEOPLE. Braghin and Grijalba, who were hired six weeks ahead of the wedding, were let go after nine days, but Nelson claimed he didn't get his $159,000 deposit back.

"The celebrity of the wedding couple combined with the anticipated attendance of many high-profile guests required that the wedding planner have the expertise and staffing to plan, coordinate and execute a wedding event of the expected caliber and complexity," Nelson's lawyers claimed in lawsuit.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala
Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

In response to Nelson's lawsuit, Braghin and Grijalba, filed a countersuit against the billionaire, citing breach of contract.

In the documents obtained by PEOPLE, the wedding planners alleged that Nicola and her mother, Claudia, didn't want Brooklyn's family — David Beckham and Victoria Beckham — to know how messy the planning process had gotten. Braghin and Grijalba claimed that the Beckham family's guest list was in order, but the Peltz side of the family kept making changes, which made it difficult for them to keep track of and manage.

"Both Claudia and Nicola had insisted that Victoria Beckham (Brooklyn's mother) could not know about any internal mistakes regarding the ongoing planning of her son's wedding, including any errors with the guest list," the complaint read.

In March, Nicola and Claudia filed a new motion to be removed from further legal proceedings following "malicious and mean-spirited" allegations.

The couple married in April 2022 in Palm Beach Florida at an elegant black-tie affair held on Peltz's family estate. The nuptials included a traditional Jewish ceremony, with Nicola's grandma serving as her maid of honor.

Orchids hung from the ceiling for the chuppah while the ceremony also featured an elevated runway, with water and floating flowers on each side. The bride and groom did their own vows in front of their nearly 600 guests and a rabbi.

