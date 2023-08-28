Brooklyn Beckham Sports New Buzz Cut While Out with Wife Nicola Peltz: Get a Closer Look at His Hair

Brooklyn Beckham is out and about with a new hairdo — and it might have you doing a double take!

Over the weekend, the model and budding chef, 24, appeared to have hopped on the buzz cut train after years of having luscious locks.

In Instagram photos shared by his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, 28, he was seen with a shaved head, wearing a white T-shirt and brown trousers.

Brooklyn also posted a picture of himself with the cropped style on his own Instagram account.

He didn't caption the photo, which also showed him in a white T-shirt exposing his arm tattoos and posing with a bottle of sake.

However, fans were quick to comment on the hair change, some even comparing the 20-something to his dad David Beckham, who also debuted an almost-bald hairstyle earlier this month. (The former soccer player's other two sons — Romeo and Cruz, whom he also shares with wife Victoria Beckham — have experimented with the style, too.)

Brooklyn’s switch-up may come as a shock to some. As of last month, it seemed as though he was actually growing out his hair.

In July, he and Nicola were spotted in Saint-Tropez, France, wearing all-white outfits on their seaside vacation. Then, Brooklyn was photographed with a black headband holding back his bangs, proving that his hair was reaching new lengths.

A month before that, the couple — who wed in April 2022 — were seen having a date night, for which Brooklyn styled his hair into a tidy coiffed ‘do.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brooklyn and Nicola Pelt Beckham in Beverly Hills. affinitypicture / BACKGRID

While Brooklyn has been sporting his updated look on casual hangouts, David, on the other hand, has been enjoying his new cut on his family vacation with Victoria, Cruz and daughter Harper (Brooklyn and Romeo were not in attendance).

The former Spice Girl shared a series of Instagram photos from their trip, writing, “Family time is everything 🥰. Happy weekend, kisses from us all xxxx.”