Brooklyn Beckham Celebrates 3-Year Engagement Anniversary with Nicola Peltz: 'I Can’t Wait to Start a Family with You'

Brooklyn popped the question to his model wife on the grounds of her father's Florida estate in July 2020

Published on June 24, 2023 11:10AM EDT
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz attend the Second Annual Academy Museum Gala on October 15, 2022. Photo:

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty 

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are feeling lucky in love.

On Friday, the media personality, 24, penned a sweet note to his wife on Instagram to mark the three-year anniversary of their engagement.

“3 years ago I asked my best friend to marry me,” he wrote of his proposal. “It has been the most amazing 3 years, and you are my everything.”  

“I can’t wait to stay young together and continue to grow together,” he continued. “I wouldn’t be where I am today without you.” 

The son of Victoria and David Beckham also hinted at what the future may hold for him and his bride.

“You make me a better person and man every single day, and I can’t wait to start a family with you at some point x happy 3 year anniversary, Nicola Peltz Beckham ❤️,” he concluded his post.

Along with the touching words, he shared a black and white photo, which showed him embracing Peltz, 28, as they shared a kiss. Only her back was visible, but a portion of Beckham’s face could be seen as he reached his hand out to take the picture over her shoulder.

Peltz also shared her own sentimental tribute to her husband alongside a photo of the pair sharing a piece of spaghetti between their lips, similar to the iconic moment in Lady and the Tramp.

“love you my angel👼🏼🤍 happy engagement anniversary 🥹🥹 I can’t imagine life not next to you. Thank you for being my person 💘💘,” she wrote.

Several of the couple's family and friends left their well wishes in the comments, including Peltz’s brother Will Peltz, who shared a string of red heart emojis. Actress Selena Gomez also commented on both posts, writing “my favs” and adding a face-holding-back-tears emoji.

The pair also recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary by writing sweet tributes to each other on Instagram one year after tying the knot at an elegant black-tie affair held on Peltz's family estate in Florida on April 9, 2022.

"1 year ago today, I married my best friend," Beckham wrote in April alongside a photo of him kissing Peltz in what appeared to be the middle of a mall. "I am the luckiest person to be able to call you my wife."

Peltz reciprocated the love by leaving a comment in her husband's post that read, "I love you soooo much!! 🥹🥹🥹 This is so cute!!! I love being your wife💖💖💖💖"

Peltz and Beckham got engaged in July 2020 after going public with their relationship in January of that year.

In a digital feature for Variety in November 2022, Beckham revealed that the couple often discusses whether they think their first child will be a boy or a girl, but are not planning to start a family soon.

"I'm ready to have kids, but I always tell my wife, whenever you want," he told the outlet. "She thinks we're going to have a boy first."

