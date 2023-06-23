Brooke Shields Shares Family Photos from Italian Vacation, Says Norovirus 'Possessed' Them Days Earlier

The model and actress glowed in photos with her two daughters and husband while visiting the Amalfi Coast

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 23, 2023 01:39PM EDT
Brooke Shields and family in Italy
Photo:

Brooke Shields/ Instagram

Brooke Shields' family is glowing despite a bout with norovirus.

On Thursday, the model and actress, 58, shared a carousel of photos on her Instagram from her family's vacation to the Amalfi Coast in Italy.

In one photo, the Blue Lagoon star laughed with her two daughters, Grier Hammond, 17, and Rowan Francis, 20, who she shares with her husband Chris Henchey, 59.

In others, Shields and husband Henchey smile with their kids in front of beautiful views by the coast.

"Not pictured: the Norovirus that ransacked & possessed our family for 3 days before this ☀️🌊🇮🇹🍋💕," Shields hilariously captioned the series.

In March, Shields revealed that she got in "trouble" with her daughters for her complete honesty featured within her documentary Pretty Baby, and told PEOPLE, "You know I thought I did [teach them], but there's a lot in the documentary they did not know about with which I got in trouble with them for because they were mad that I didn't inform them about everything."

"But needless to say, it opened up some other conversations," Shields added.

In her cover story for a March issue of PEOPLE, the actress, model and entrepreneur revealed the sartorial advice she received from her fashionable teens, who are very unfiltered with their opinions.

"They don't like me in Upper East Side lady clothes — all of my Today show wardrobe, whenever I hosted any show" revealed the star, referring to her more classic suits and pencil skirts she'd wear as a guest host on the Today show or for talk show appearances. "They don't like that; they like me much edgier," she added.

The actress said she recently purchased an "edgy" outfit — a pair of sneakers and a dress from the sought-after streetwear brand Off-White founded by the late Virgil Abloh — that earned her a stamp of style approval from Grier.

"My younger daughter was so beyond. I think it's the only time she's ever just marveled [at] and been proud of me," joked Shields of Grier's reaction to the Off-White fit. "She's like, 'How did you know about that?' I said, 'I don't know, it just looked really cool.' She's like, 'Mom, do you realize how cool that is? You're cool.'"

However, Shields admitted the hype only lasted for five seconds.

The Beginning is Now founder said that her kids want her to be "much more rock and roll."

"Total midriff. I don't even know what it constitutes, but they're always like, 'Mom, you should show your belly,'" shared Shields on the cropped silhouette her daughters encourage her to wear.

Her response? "I'm like 'Oh God, no. I don't want to show my belly.'"

