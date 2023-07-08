Brooke Shields Introduces New Dog Tuzi: 'Couldn't Go Long Without Puppy Love'

On Friday, the actress introduced her new puppy to the world with a sweet Instagram photo carousel that included her giving her pet kisses on his tummy

By
Melissa Montoya
Melissa Montoya
Melissa Montoya
Melissa Montoya is an associate editor at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in USA Today, The News-Press, The Naples Daily News, The Miami Herald and WINK News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 8, 2023 01:07AM EDT
Brooke Shields New Puppy
Brooke Shields gives her puppy Tuzi a kiss. . Photo:

Brooke Shields/Instagram

Brooke Shields has a new love in her life.

On Friday, the actress introduced her new puppy to the world with a sweet Instagram photo carousel that included her giving her pet kisses on his tummy and on his head while cradling him.

"World, meet Tuzi," Shields wrote in the caption. "Tuzi, meet world. You know we couldn’t go long without puppy love in our house. 🐾🥹🐶🩷."

Brooke Shields New Puppy
Brooke Shields and Tuzi.

Brooke Shields/Instagram

The black-and-white furball drew a lot of comments, including one from Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio.

"What a cutie🥰🐶," Ambrosio said.

Actress Debi Mazar said: "Oh my God! How precious. Those Paws!"

This isn't the first time Shields, 58, has shown her pets love on social media.

In a February Instagram post, the model shared a picture from an afternoon walk in Central Park with her dog Pepper. Just over one week later, Shields revealed Pepper died on Instagram.

"Today we had to say goodbye to our beloved furry girl Pepper, aka “Magoo.” It was the hardest thing we have ever had to do. She was Pure Love. 💔🐾," she captioned the photos.

Back in 2007, her husband, television writer Chris Henchy, and their daughters Rowan Francis, and Grier Hammond, were pictured visiting the dog park in Brentwood, CA, in December.

Grier, who was 20 months old at the time, is now enjoying a new milestone of getting her driver's license. On Tuesday, Shields shared a photo on social media of the now 17-year-old behind the wheel.

"Got driven by my kid!!!! Got her license!!" Shields captioned the snapshot.

In March, Shields revealed that she got in "trouble" with her daughters for her complete honesty featured within her documentary Pretty Baby, and told PEOPLE, "You know I thought I did [teach them], but there's a lot in the documentary they did not know about with which I got in trouble with them for because they were mad that I didn't inform them about everything."

Last month, Shields opened up during an interview on Live with Kelly and Mark about the conditions under which Grier is allowed to pursue her dream of runway modeling.

"I finally had to give in and say if you’re gonna do this a.) I’m not gonna be your manager. You're going to be with an agency. You’re going to have a great work ethic. It’s not going to be comfortable and you're gonna listen to me,” Shields explained of her guidelines.

And of course, Grier still has to enroll in college.  

Related Articles
A group of beagles that were rescued from a breeding facility celebrate the one year anniversary of their freedom
Virginia Lab Beagles Celebrate One Year of Freedom with Heartwarming Birthday Party
Belgian hospital pet visits
Hospital Opens Area for Patients to Visit with Their Pets from Home: 'It Gives You a Lift'
Best friends helping senior foster dog complete bucket list
Ailing Senior Dog Who Went Viral for Completing Bucket List After Being Surrendered Dies at 20
Petlibro Dockstream App Monitoring Water Fountain Tout
This 'Sleek and Quiet' Cat Water Fountain Helps Pets Hydrate in Summer Heat, and It’s on Sale with Our Promo Code
Colorado 14er Torreys peak with Beautiful high altitude alpine landscape with snow capped peaks, Rocky Mountains
Rescue Team Helps Dog That Survived Long Fall Off Colorado Mountaintop Reunite with Her Family
Police Dog Recovery
New York Police Dog Makes 'Remarkable Recovery' After Getting Stabbed 12 Times on Duty
Smiling dog adopted
Senior Golden Retriever Saved from Neglect Can't Stop Smiling in Her New Home – Watch! (Exclusive)
Oklahoma Humane Society finds dog in carrier hanging on rescueâs front door
Chihuahua Abandoned at Pet Adoption Center's Doors During Summer Heat: 'He's Doing Good'
Taylor Hill Announces Death of 9-Year-Old Dog Tate: 'I Hope We Get to Meet Again Soon' https://www.instagram.com/p/CuUiI8jOhDs/
Taylor Hill Announces Death of 9-Year-Old Dog Tate: 'I Hope We Get to Meet Again Soon'
Glen Powell adopts a puppy
Glen Powell Adopts Adorable Puppy and Thanks California Rescue for 'Making Me a Dad'
J the Llama, Llama Groomsman
Llama Dressed as Groomsman Delights Guests at New York Wedding
Christina Hall Takes Her Dogs to a Pet Communicator
Christina Hall Brings French Bulldog Cash to Animal Empath After Pet 'Won't Stop' Barking
Tamra Judge Gets a New Dog
Tamra Judge Adopts Dog One Year After Beloved Pit Bull's Death: 'No Better Way to Honor Bronx'
Brooke Shields Shows Younger Daughter Grier Behind the Wheel After Getting Her Driver's License
Brooke Shields Shows Younger Daughter Grier Behind the Wheel After Getting Her Driver's License
Pink Grasshopper perched on a grass stem closeup
Stunning, Pink Grasshopper Spotted in a Welsh Garden: 'Vivid Color'
Jake Tapper Announces His 12-Year-Old Dog Winston is Dead: âBest Boy Ever'
Jake Tapper's 'Sweet' Australian Terrier Winston Dead at 12: ‘He Was a Very Good Boy'