Brooke Shields and Daughter Rowan Henchy Share a Cute Self-Care Date in Their Robes: Watch

The mother-daughter duo shared the video in honor of International Self-Care Day

Published on July 26, 2023 11:10PM EDT
Brooke Shields and Daughter Rowan Henchy Have a Cute Self-Care Date in Their Robes
Photo:

Brooke Shields/Instagram

Brooke Shields and her daughter Rowan Henchy are self-care pros!

The model, 58, and her daughter, 20, shared a sweet video Monday of the pair in robes with towels wrapped around their hair as they sipped on peach-colored drinks and hilariously recreated a clip from Mamma Mia!

“It’s #InternationalSelfCareDay and I’ve been told this video is ‘peak self care vibes’ 🧖‍♀️🍷,” Shields wrote in the caption of the Instagram post

The duo lip-synced the words to ABBA’s “Angel Eyes,” as performed by Christine Baranski and Julie Walters in Mamma Mia!, with Henchy singing along to the story of an encounter with a man as Shields repeatedly interrupts her. 

Both Shields and Henchy performed in the video with animated facial expressions, much to the delight of many commenters, including one who called Henchy “a born comedienne.”

Shields had previously shared the video in April 2020 along with an outtake that alludes to the many takes the pair shot.

In the blooper, Henchy started giggling after looking at Shields’ funny interruption and then lost her place in the song, causing her famous mom to also break out in hysterics. They rolled over in laughter before Henchy had to wipe her tears.  

In addition to Rowan, Shields shares daughter Grier Hammond, 17, with husband Chris Henchy, whom she’s been married to since 2001.

Shields recently opened up to PEOPLE about watching her daughters grow up and seeing their achievements at the New York City premiere of the documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, which looks back on Shields' childhood. 

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty

“That last scene in the movie where they are confident and free. They're confident, they're being listened to, I'm proud of them speaking their mind,” the star told PEOPLE in March about her daughters. “They are young women who are already beginning to find their own agencies. It took me until practically today.”

While Shields is proud of her girls, she is also facing the bittersweet part of parenthood where her children are leaving the nest. Last August, she shared a tearful video as Rowan left for the start of her sophomore year of college. Despite expecting it to be easier than dropping her off at her dorm freshman year, Shields found that waving goodbye at home was just as tough. 

Explaining why she didn't go along for the ride to Rowan’s school, Shields said: "It was just too painful, I don't think I could go through the driving away from campus again. So if there's anyone else going through this, we're all in it together."

After laughing at herself momentarily, she became weepy again. "It's so hard, I miss her already," she said. "Our babies. This is what you want. You raise them so that they leave you."

Shields also recently celebrated another milestone with Rowan, marking her 20th birthday with a sweet tribute to her eldest daughter. 

“20 years ago today you made me a mama. You're beautiful, smart, kind, brave, and hilarious,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “You inspire me every single day. I'm so proud of you, baby girl! I love you!!”

