Brooke Shields Celebrates 22 Years Married to Chris Henchy: 'Nobody Else I'd Rather Drive Insane'

"Sometimes it feels like it’s been forever in the blink of an eye!" wrote Brooke Shields of her wedding anniversary

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on May 26, 2023 12:09 PM
Brooke Shields Recalls Breaking Up with Now-Husband Chris Henchy When She Wanted to 'Sow My Oats'
Photo: Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Brooke Shields is celebrating her love for husband Chris Henchy.

On Friday, the actress, 57, marked her 22nd wedding anniversary with the producer/screenwriter, 59, sharing a gallery of photos on Instagram featuring their outings from over the years.

Shields wrote in the caption, "22 years married today… sometimes it feels like it’s been forever in the blink of an eye! There’s nobody else I’d rather drive insane or be driven insane by… catch or be caught by… love or be loved by ❤️."

"I’m in it for the long haul. You’re a keeper," she added.

The pair share two daughters: Rowan, 20, and Grier, 17. In March, Shields honored Henchy's birthday on Instagram, writing at the time, "Happy Birthday to my love!! We love you so much, Chris!"

Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy attend "Nightcap" Season 2 New York Premiere Party at Crosby Street Hotel on June 6, 2017 in New York City
Santiago Felipe/Getty

Shields, whose life and career is chronicled in the recent documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, told PEOPLE in March about the time early in her relationship with Henchy when she broke up with him because she worried she was "rebounding, or whatever they call it, because I hadn't spent any time sowing my oats." She was previously married to Andre Agassi.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Shields said she eventually started dating Henchy again after realizing she was still talking with him every single day anyway.

Brooke Shields, Chris Henchy, Rowan Henchy and Grier Henchy 'Impractical Jokers: The Movie' film premiere, AMC Lincoln Square 13, New York, USA - 18 Feb 2020
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

"I was calling him all the time, and he said, 'You broke up with me, this is the way it works. You don't get to call me every day, because you broke up with me. So don't call me every day.' " Shields said, recalling she told him, "But I want to talk to you."

Henchy told her it "doesn't work like that," and Shields remembers thinking at the time, "I don't want to lose this person, so I better behave."

About the key to their marriage, Shields said laughter is important, plus Henchy is "good at leveling me." She joked, "Every time I finish with my therapist, Chris is like, 'Are you fixed? You're good? We're good?' "

Related Articles
Tom Hanks received an Honorary Degree from Harvard
Tom Hanks' Family Say They're Calling Him 'Doctor' After Harvard Honorary Degree (Exclusive)
Leonard Whiting and Olivia Hussey
'Romeo and Juliet' Sexual Exploitation Lawsuit Over Nude Scene Involving Minors Dismissed by Judge
Tom Hanks received an Honorary Degree from Harvard
Tom Hanks Receives Honorary Degree from Harvard 'Without Having Done a Lick of Work'
Sofia Coppola and Keanu Reeves arrive at The House of Suntory 100 Year Anniversary Global Even
Keanu Reeves on Working with Ex Sofia Coppola on New Collab: 'A Special Opportunity' (Exclusive)
Robert De Niro and Kim Cattrall Blew Real Smoke Rings for 'About My Father' Scene: 'Unheard-of Talents'
Robert De Niro, Kim Cattrall Blew Real Smoke Rings in 'About My Father': 'Unheard-of Talents' (Exclusive)
mark hamill
Mark Hamill Jokes About Why He Likes Date Nights at Home: 'I'm an Elderly Recluse' (Exclusive)
BOOKSMART, from left: Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, director Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde Marks 4 Years Since 'Booksmart' with Throwback Photos: 'All the Love'
Jenifer Lewis remembers Tina Turner
Jenifer Lewis Tears Up Remembering 'Icon' Tina Turner and Recalls 'Connection' with Her Family (Exclusive)
BARBIE (2023)
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Explore Life Beyond Barbie Land in Hilarious New Trailer
Rose Byrne from the movie "Seriously Red". Shutterstock Portrait Studio in the ImmersiVerse ATX Lounge, Day 4, Austin, Texas, USA - 14 Mar 2022
Rose Byrne Would 'of Course' Make a 'Bridesmaids' Sequel 'If All the Girls Were In' (Exclusive)
Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill
Mark Hamill Admits He and Carrie Fisher Had 'Tumultuous Relationship' but a 'Connection That Is Special'
Netflix Whos Watching
Netflix Password Sharing Ban: Everything to Know
Elliot Page
Elliot Page Releases First Chapter of 'Pageboy' Memoir: 'Grateful to Be Here - and Alive' (Exclusive)
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas attend the launch of the new Aston Martin DB12 at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes on May 24, 2023 in Cannes, France
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Have Elegant Date Night in Cannes
Tina Turner, the color purple
Tina Turner Turned Down a Role in 'The Color Purple' Due to Past with Ike Turner: I 'Lived' It 'Already'
Erwin Bach and Tina Turner arrive at the press night performance of "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" at the Aldwych Theatre on April 17, 2018 in London, England
Inside Tina Turner's 37-Year Romance with 'True Love' Erwin Bach: 'I Instantly Felt an Emotional Connection'