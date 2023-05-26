Brooke Shields Celebrates 22 Years Married to Chris Henchy: 'Nobody Else I'd Rather Drive Insane'

Brooke Shields is celebrating her love for husband Chris Henchy.

On Friday, the actress, 57, marked her 22nd wedding anniversary with the producer/screenwriter, 59, sharing a gallery of photos on Instagram featuring their outings from over the years.

Shields wrote in the caption, "22 years married today… sometimes it feels like it’s been forever in the blink of an eye! There’s nobody else I’d rather drive insane or be driven insane by… catch or be caught by… love or be loved by ❤️."

"I’m in it for the long haul. You’re a keeper," she added.

The pair share two daughters: Rowan, 20, and Grier, 17. In March, Shields honored Henchy's birthday on Instagram, writing at the time, "Happy Birthday to my love!! We love you so much, Chris!"

Santiago Felipe/Getty

Shields, whose life and career is chronicled in the recent documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, told PEOPLE in March about the time early in her relationship with Henchy when she broke up with him because she worried she was "rebounding, or whatever they call it, because I hadn't spent any time sowing my oats." She was previously married to Andre Agassi.

Shields said she eventually started dating Henchy again after realizing she was still talking with him every single day anyway.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

"I was calling him all the time, and he said, 'You broke up with me, this is the way it works. You don't get to call me every day, because you broke up with me. So don't call me every day.' " Shields said, recalling she told him, "But I want to talk to you."

Henchy told her it "doesn't work like that," and Shields remembers thinking at the time, "I don't want to lose this person, so I better behave."

About the key to their marriage, Shields said laughter is important, plus Henchy is "good at leveling me." She joked, "Every time I finish with my therapist, Chris is like, 'Are you fixed? You're good? We're good?' "

