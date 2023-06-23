Bronny James Will Wear No. 6 at USC — the Same Basketball Number as Father LeBron

Bronny James is beginning his basketball career by honoring his Los Angeles Lakers star father

By Hannah Sacks
Updated on June 23, 2023 12:51PM EDT
Lebron James comes onto the court to congratulate his son Bronny James (0) point guard for Sierra Canyon after his team won against St. Vincent-St. Mary during The Chosen - 1's Invitational High School Basketball Showcase at the Staples Center on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA.
Photo: Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times via Getty

Bronny James is beginning his basketball career by honoring his legendary father, LeBron James.

On Thursday, the USC Men's Basketball Twitter account shared a picture of the 18-year-old college basketball player, revealing that he'll be wearing his father's number for the upcoming season.

The tweet also included a photo of Bronny, in which he wore the gold-and-red jersey which read, "James Jr." on the back.

"FIRST LOOK: Bronny James will wear No. 6 for the Trojans. 👀," the team wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

In May, LeBron commented on his son's commitment to USC. After the Lakers' Game 3 NBA Playoff win, the four-time NBA Champion, 38, spoke with Spectrum SportsNet and beamed with pride, calling the occasion of the announcement "one of the best days of my life."

"First of all, congratulations to Bronny on his decision he made. I'm super proud of him, our family is proud of him," LeBron said. "For me personally, it's even more special to me because it's the first time someone out of my family to go to college. Obviously, I didn't go to college."

"It's just a proud moment to see my son go to college, and he's the first one to go college in my family. Super duper proud, super emotional, but just super duper excited and happy for his journey," he concluded.

"Today was a proud day. I couldn't lose today, no matter the outcome of this game."

The NBA star also shared Bronny's announcement photo on Instagram, along with his own caption, writing, "FIGHT ON ✌🏾!!! So damn proud of you kid!"

"I have no words besides I LOVE YOU @bronny!!! LET'S GO!!!!!!!!🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️ #GoTrojans🗡️."

Savannah James — who also shares daughter Zhuri, 7, and son Bryce, 15, with the Lakers star — celebrated the milestone moment by sharing the photo, and writing a heartfelt message for her oldest.

"I am beyond proud and so excited for this next chapter in your journey!!! I know the thought and time that was put into making sure this decision was the right one for YOU!!" she wrote.

"Can't wait to see what the future holds for you and always know that I have your back, front and sides! 4L LFG!!!!! ❤️💛❤️💛❤️✌🏾."

Related Articles
Holly Robinson Peete attends the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation's 2023 Blue Diamond Gala
Holly Robinson Peete Says It's a 'Godsend' Dodgers Hired Son Who Has Autism: 'Love This Team' (Exclusive)
Maks Chmerkovskiy's Son Shai Beams as Big Brother to Baby Rio in Dancer's 'New Favorite Pic'
Maks Chmerkovskiy's Son Shai Beams as Big Brother to Baby Rio in Dancer's 'New Favorite Pic'
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Admits to Some 'Dumb' Mistakes While Recently Juggling Two Sick Babies
Lebron James and Rihanna
LeBron James Rubs Pregnant Rihanna's Baby Bump at Louis Vuitton Show — See the Sweet Moment!
brittany mahomes then vs now baby pics
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Then and Now Photos of Husband Patrick and Daughter Sterling at the Beach
: Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy Reveal Their Baby Boy's Name and Share First Photo (
Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy Reveal Their Baby Boy's Name and Share First Photo (Exclusive)
Tom Brady Kids jumping off a boat
Tom Brady Shares Video of All Three Kids Jumping Off Boat Together on Vacation: 'Good Parenting'
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Glimpse Into Father's Day Celebrations for Husband Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Glimpse Into Father's Day Celebrations for Husband Travis Barker
Michael Strahan Celebrates Daughter Isabella's USC Enrollment: 'Proud Dad'
Michael Strahan Celebrates Daughter Isabella's USC Enrollment: 'Fight On'
Dick Van Dyke father's day Instagram post
Dick Van Dyke, 97, Celebrates Father's Day with His Kids and Grandkids: 'I'm a Very Lucky Boy!'
Michael Douglas Bonds with Baby Granddaughter in Cameron Douglas' Father's Day Tribute: 'Here's to You Dad'Michael Douglas Bonds with Baby Granddaughter in Cameron Douglas' Father's Day Tribute: 'Here's to You Dad'
Michael Douglas Bonds with Baby Granddaughter in Son Cameron's Father's Day Tribute: 'Here's to You'
Usher shares father's day post on Instagram
Usher Shares Photo with All Four of His Kids in Honor of Father's Day
Jenna Johnson Celebrates Val Chmerkovskiy's First Father's Day Late After Emergency Room Visit
Val Chmerkovskiy Spends First Father's Day in E.R., Jenna Johnson Says He's 'Feeling So Much Better'
Big Sean Father's Day
Big Sean Celebrates First Father's Day as a Dad with Sweet Photo Tribute to Baby Son Noah
Jennifer Lawrence, Cook Maroney
Jennifer Lawrence Says Husband Cooke Maroney Is the 'Greatest Father in the World' to Baby Son Cy
Jana Kramer Father's Day
Jana Kramer Honors Ex Mike Caussin on Father's Day, Shares Sweet Photo with Fiancé