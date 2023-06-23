Bronny James Will Wear No. 6 at USC — the Same Basketball Number as Father LeBron

Bronny James is beginning his basketball career by honoring his legendary father, LeBron James.

On Thursday, the USC Men's Basketball Twitter account shared a picture of the 18-year-old college basketball player, revealing that he'll be wearing his father's number for the upcoming season.

The tweet also included a photo of Bronny, in which he wore the gold-and-red jersey which read, "James Jr." on the back.

"FIRST LOOK: Bronny James will wear No. 6 for the Trojans. 👀," the team wrote.

In May, LeBron commented on his son's commitment to USC. After the Lakers' Game 3 NBA Playoff win, the four-time NBA Champion, 38, spoke with Spectrum SportsNet and beamed with pride, calling the occasion of the announcement "one of the best days of my life."

"First of all, congratulations to Bronny on his decision he made. I'm super proud of him, our family is proud of him," LeBron said. "For me personally, it's even more special to me because it's the first time someone out of my family to go to college. Obviously, I didn't go to college."

"It's just a proud moment to see my son go to college, and he's the first one to go college in my family. Super duper proud, super emotional, but just super duper excited and happy for his journey," he concluded.

"Today was a proud day. I couldn't lose today, no matter the outcome of this game."

The NBA star also shared Bronny's announcement photo on Instagram, along with his own caption, writing, "FIGHT ON ✌🏾!!! So damn proud of you kid!"

"I have no words besides I LOVE YOU @bronny!!! LET'S GO!!!!!!!!🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️ #GoTrojans🗡️."

Savannah James — who also shares daughter Zhuri, 7, and son Bryce, 15, with the Lakers star — celebrated the milestone moment by sharing the photo, and writing a heartfelt message for her oldest.

"I am beyond proud and so excited for this next chapter in your journey!!! I know the thought and time that was put into making sure this decision was the right one for YOU!!" she wrote.

"Can't wait to see what the future holds for you and always know that I have your back, front and sides! 4L LFG!!!!! ❤️💛❤️💛❤️✌🏾."