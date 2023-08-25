Bronny James Expected to Make ‘Full Recovery,’ Doctors Share Cause of Cardiac Arrest

Bronny James is on his way to make a full recovery from a recent health scare.

After the 18-year-old basketball star and eldest son of NBA star LeBron James went into cardiac arrest during a basketball workout at the University of Southern California on July 24, a spokesperson for the James family shared an update on his condition in a statement to PEOPLE.

"After a comprehensive initial evaluation at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center led by Dr. Merije Chukumerije and follow-up evaluations at the Mayo Clinic led by Dr. Michael J. Ackerman and Atlantic Health/Morristown Medical Center led by Dr. Matthew W. Martinez, the probable cause of Mr. James’ sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) has been identified," the statement said.

Bronny James playing basketball. Gregory Payan/AP/Shutterstock

Identifying the probable cause as "an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect," the statement expressed that it is something "which can and will be treated."



"We are very confident in Bronny’s full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future," the statement added. "We will continue to provide updates to media and respectfully reiterate the family’s request for privacy.”

The update comes just weeks after the medical center shared an update on July 27 through its website that the athlete "has been discharged" where "he is resting." That same day, Bronny's father spoke out in a statement on Twitter, now known as X, in which he shared that he wanted to "thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers."

Bronny James and his dad Lebron James. Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty

"We feel you and I’m so grateful," he tweeted. "Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang."

LeBron, who passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the highest-scoring NBA player of all time in February, has been one of Bronny's biggest supporters throughout his developing basketball career which started at the University of Southern California.

"My boy signed his letter of intent yesterday for @uschoops! So damn happy and proud of you @bronny!! Pops shed a gangsta 🥺😢 seeing this. So AMAZING!!" he wrote in an Instagram post after the young athlete committed to the university in May. The basketball legend has also said he will do “whatever it takes” to play his last season with Bronny in the NBA on the same team.

"My last year will be played with my son," he said in a 2022 interview with The Athletic. "Wherever Bronny is at, that's where I'll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It's not about the money at that point."

