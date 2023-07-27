Bronny James Discharged from Hospital After Cardiac Arrest: 'We Are Encouraged by His Response'

Bronny James, the eldest son of NBA star LeBron James, has been discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

The college athlete was undergoing treatment after going into cardiac arrest during basketball practice at the University of Southern California on Monday. After a representative for the James family confirmed to PEOPLE was in stable condition and "no longer" in the ICU on Tuesday, the medical center released a statement indicating that the 18-year-old is now in recovery.

"Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest," a statement shared on the center's website reads. "He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting."

"Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience and his family and community support."

Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times via Getty

According to a report from TMZ, Bronny's condition had been considered a Code 3, and the young athlete was transported to the hospital in an ambulance from USC's Galen Center around 9:26 a.m. on Monday.

After receiving support from fellow athletes such as Damar Hamlin, his younger brother Bryce Maximus went on his Instagram Story to share a photo of the two alongside a red heart. The intimate photo showed the 16-year-old and his older brother standing side-by-side as they looked at a phone screen.



Bryce James/ Instagram

Bronny announced he would be going to USC to play basketball after beginning his basketball career as a rising star at Sierra Canyon High School. After signing his letter of intent, his famous father, 38, wrote on Instagram, "My boy signed his letter of intent yesterday for @uschoops! So damn happy and proud of you @bronny!! Pops shed a gangsta 🥺😢 seeing this. So AMAZING!!"

The proud father also added a handful of his signature hashtags to the caption, including, "#ProudDad #BronnyGoingToCollege😱 #JamesGang👑 #FightOn✌🏾"

