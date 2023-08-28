Bronny James Gets Back to USC College Life After Family Reveals He Has Congenital Heart Defect

It's back to business for Bronny James.

The 18-year-old basketball player and eldest son of NBA star LeBron James supported his fellow USC athletes at the school's football game against San Jose State on Saturday night, just days after the James family shared an update on his health in a statement to PEOPLE.

After Bronny went into cardiac arrest during a basketball workout at the university on July 24, he underwent evaluations at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center led by Dr. Merije Chukumerije and follow-up evaluations at the Mayo Clinic and Atlantic Health/Morristown Medical Center.

As a result, the student-athlete was diagnosed with "an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect," according to the statement shared Friday. The family expressed that it is something "which can and will be treated."

As he prepares for the start of the school year, Bronny was spotted on the field at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles during USC's 56-28 victory on Saturday, alongside some of his USC Basketball teammates.

The group posed for photos with fans in the stands and the USC spirit leaders, as seen in photos posted to the school's athletics accounts on Instagram.

Bronny reshared the photo to his own Instagram story and commented on the post with three peace sign emojis. His teammates Boogie Ellis and Isaiah Collier echoed the sentiment, leaving the same emoji in the comments.

On July 27, LeBron shared his appreciation to fans for their concern over Bronny's health. "I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers," the Los Angeles Lakers star wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter.)

LeBron continued, "We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!"

In May, LeBron said the day his son committed to play basketball for USC was "one of the best days of my life."



LeBron James talks to son Bronny during the 2023 McDonald's All-American Games. Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty

"First of all, congratulations to Bronny on his decision he made. I'm super proud of him, our family is proud of him," LeBron said on Spectrum SportsNet at the time. "For me personally, it's even more special to me because it's the first time someone out of my family to go to college. Obviously, I didn't go to college."

He continued: "It's just a proud moment to see my son go to college, and he's the first one to go college in my family. Super duper proud, super emotional, but just super duper excited and happy for his journey," he concluded.

