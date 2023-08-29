Bronny James Back in Class and ‘Hopeful’ to Return to Basketball: ‘He’s Doing Extremely Well,’ Coach Says

Bronny James is back in class and “doing extremely well” after experiencing a cardiac arrest during a University of Southern California basketball workout last month.



The oldest son of LeBron James, 18, is “hopeful” to be back on the basketball court soon, as well, USC’s head coach Andy Enfield told reporters Monday.



"The good thing is he's doing extremely well and he's in class right now. And we all love him," Enfield said, according to ESPN. "I think everybody is hopeful that Bronny will return to the court. We just have to be patient and take it step by step."

On Friday, the James family announced that Bronny was diagnosed with "an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect.” The family expressed that it is something "which can and will be treated."

Bronny James. Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Bronny spent two days in the hospital last month after experiencing the cardiac arrest while working out with his USC teammates.



His father, the NBA’s all-time scoring leader, said the James family was “doing great” after Bronny was discharged from the hospital last month.



“We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love,” James said, thanking others for sending the family supportive messages. “Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!"

Bronny James. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty

In May, LeBron said the day his son committed to play basketball for USC was "one of the best days of my life."

Bronny was considered one of the top players coming out of high school last year, according to ESPN.

The four-time NBA Champion has said in recent years that one of the top remaining goals of his career is to play alongside Bronny in the NBA. "I need to be on the floor with my boy, I got to be on the floor with Bronny," LeBron said during the NBA Playoffs earlier this year. “Either in the same uniform or a matchup against him.”

Bronny is the oldest of the James kids; he and his brother Bryce, who also plays basketball, were born in 2004 and 2007, respectively, and their younger sister Zhuri arrived in 2014.

James’ son was back to normal life this weekend, attending his school’s football game against San Diego State University. Soon, Bronny’s coach and family say, he’ll be back on the court as well.



"He's a terrific basketball player and was playing very well [before the cardiac arrest],” Enfield said. “We all think there is a big upside in his game and he can help our team win.”