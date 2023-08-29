Bronny James Back in Class and ‘Hopeful’ to Return to Basketball: ‘He’s Doing Extremely Well,’ Coach Says

LeBron James' oldest son, 18, suffered a cardiac arrest during practice last month

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 29, 2023 11:55AM EDT
USC basketball player Bronny James looks on during a game between the San Jose State Spartans and the USC Trojans on August 26, 2023,
Bronny James. Photo:

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Bronny James is back in class and “doing extremely well” after experiencing a cardiac arrest during a University of Southern California basketball workout last month.

The oldest son of LeBron James, 18, is “hopeful” to be back on the basketball court soon, as well, USC’s head coach Andy Enfield told reporters Monday.

"The good thing is he's doing extremely well and he's in class right now. And we all love him," Enfield said, according to ESPN. "I think everybody is hopeful that Bronny will return to the court. We just have to be patient and take it step by step."

On Friday, the James family announced that Bronny was diagnosed with "an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect.” The family expressed that it is something "which can and will be treated."

USC basketball player Bronny James jokes around on the sidelines during a game between the San Jose State Spartans and the USC Trojans on August 26, 2023
Bronny James.

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Bronny spent two days in the hospital last month after experiencing the cardiac arrest while working out with his USC teammates.

His father, the NBA’s all-time scoring leader, said the James family was “doing great” after Bronny was discharged from the hospital last month.

“We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love,” James said, thanking others for sending the family supportive messages. “Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!" 

Bronny James smiles before the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers during Round 2 Game 3 of the Western Conference Semi-Finals 2023
Bronny James.

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty 

In May, LeBron said the day his son committed to play basketball for USC was "one of the best days of my life." 

Bronny was considered one of the top players coming out of high school last year, according to ESPN.

The four-time NBA Champion has said in recent years that one of the top remaining goals of his career is to play alongside Bronny in the NBA. "I need to be on the floor with my boy, I got to be on the floor with Bronny," LeBron said during the NBA Playoffs earlier this year. “Either in the same uniform or a matchup against him.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Bronny is the oldest of the James kids; he and his brother Bryce, who also plays basketball, were born in 2004 and 2007, respectively, and their younger sister Zhuri arrived in 2014.

James’ son was back to normal life this weekend, attending his school’s football game against San Diego State University. Soon, Bronny’s coach and family say, he’ll be back on the court as well.

"He's a terrific basketball player and was playing very well [before the cardiac arrest],” Enfield said. “We all think there is a big upside in his game and he can help our team win.”

Related Articles
Arch Manning Eli Manning
Eli Manning Recalls ‘Drilling Balls’ at Nephew Arch Manning When He Was 4 Years Old: ‘I Had to Toughen Him Up’
Jennifer Williams VH1 'Basketball Wives' TV show season 10 premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 16 May 2022
'Basketball Wives’ Jennifer Williams Gets Engaged to Boyfriend Christian Gold — See Her Ring!
myles oneal and shaq
Shaquille O’Neal Says He and Son Myles Bond Over Their DJ Careers: ‘We’re Always Trading Songs’ (Exclusive)
v
Gold Medalist Sprinter Noah Lyles Slammed by Drake, NBA Stars for Critical ‘World Champion’ Comments
College Football Star Travis Hunter Joins Mookie Betts, Von Miller as Bleacher Report Video Podcast Host
Colorado Star Travis Hunter Tests His Deion Sanders Knowledge as He Announces New Video Podcast
Bronny James
Bronny James Gets Back to USC College Life After Family Reveals He Has Congenital Heart Defect
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 05: Bronny James #0 of Sierra Canyon (CA) shoots a three-point basket in the first half against Glenbard West (IL) at Wintrust Arena on February 5, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
Bronny James Expected to Make ‘Full Recovery,’ Doctors Share Cause of Cardiac Arrest
Taylor Fritz of Team World and Partner, Morgan Riddle pose for a photograph during a Gala Dinner at Somerset House ahead of the Laver Cup at The O2 Arena
Taylor Fritz Gushes Over Relationship with Girlfriend Morgan Riddle: 'We're Very Much a Team’ (Exclusive)
Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes arrive for the premiere of Netflix's docuseries "Quarterback"
Brittany Mahomes Says She Isn't Bothered by People Who Criticize Her ‘Anymore’
New Orlando Magic head coach Stan Van Gundy and wife Kim.
NBA Coach Stan Van Gundy’s Wife Kimberly Dies ‘Unexpectedly’ at Age 61
NBA MVP Kobe Bryant (right) and wife Vanessa Bryant (left) on Terminator Salvation
Vanessa Bryant Announces Lakers Will Unveil a Kobe Bryant Statue Outside Arena: 'Celebrated Forever'
Kelce on Prime Video
Jason Kelce Considers Retirement in New Documentary: 'It's Getting Harder and Harder to Stay Healthy'
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Write Hilarious Season Script in New NFL Promo
Travis and Jason Kelce React to Mom Donna's 'Forbidden Romance' with NFL Star in Hilarious New Promo – Watch
Maria Sharapova interview/special floating US Open barge.
Maria Sharapova Says She Doesn't Miss Professional Tennis: I'm Very Happy with Where I Am' (Exclusive)
Kobe Bryant's Sister Sharia Posts Birthday Tribute to Late NBA Star
Kobe Bryant's Sister Sharia Says His 'Presence is Missed Every Day' in 45th Birthday Tribute
Michael Oher #73 of the Carolina Panthers watches play against the Arizona Cardinals during the NFC Championship Game at Bank Of America Stadium on January 24, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Michael Oher 'Has Been Kept In the Dark' About His Finances, Attorneys Claim Tuohys Never Kept Track of Money