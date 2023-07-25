Broncos' Eyioma Uwazurike Indefinitely Suspended for Gambling on 2022 Season Games

Eyioma Uwazurike is being indefinitely suspended by the NFL.

The Denver Broncos defensive end was suspended indefinitely on Monday for betting on league games during the 2022 season. Uwazurike, who played college football at Iowa State, will be eligible to petition for reinstatement no earlier than July 24, 2024.

“Our organization fully cooperated with this investigation and takes matters pertaining to the integrity of the game very seriously,” the Broncos said in an official statement. “The Denver Broncos will continue to provide all members of our organization with the necessary education, resources and support to ensure compliance with the NFL’s gambling policy.”

Uwazurike, 25, was a 2022 fourth-round draft pick. He played in eight games as a rookie and had 17 tackles. According to CNN, he was set to kick off his second season with the Broncos and was due to report to the team’s training camp in Englewood, Colorado, on Tuesday ahead of his suspension.

Uwazurike is “the 10th player this offseason” to be suspended for betting on league games, or other sports, while in NFL locker rooms, per NBC.

NFL players and personnel are forbidden from gambling while in NFL facilities and are not allowed to enter a sportsbook during the NFL season, disclose any nonpublic NFL information, or maintain any social, personal, or business relationships with sports gamblers.

Players are only permitted to place non-sports wagers at legal casinos and horse or dog racing tracks in their personal time and during the NFL season.

C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

Just last month, three NFL players – Indianapolis Colts’ Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry, and free agent Demetrius Taylor – were indefinitely suspended for violating the league’s gambling policy. Tennessee Titans tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere was also suspended for six games.

The Colts went on to waive Rodgers and Berry after their suspensions.

In April, four Detroit Lions – Jameson Williams, Quintez Cephus, Stanley Berryhill, and C.J. Moore – along with Washington Commanders Shaka Toney were all suspended for the same reasons.

Last year, wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended from the Atlanta Falcons and later traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Additionally, New York Jets receivers coach Miles Austin was suspended for a minimum of one year for violating the league's gambling policy in December 2022.



