Broncos' Eyioma Uwazurike Indefinitely Suspended for Gambling on 2022 Season Games

The Denver Broncos defensive end was a fourth-round draft pick from Iowa State in 2022

By Jill Lupupa
Published on July 25, 2023 11:08AM EDT
Eyioma Uwazurike #96 of the Denver Broncos
Photo:

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Eyioma Uwazurike is being indefinitely suspended by the NFL.

The Denver Broncos defensive end was suspended indefinitely on Monday for betting on league games during the 2022 season. Uwazurike, who played college football at Iowa State, will be eligible to petition for reinstatement no earlier than July 24, 2024.

“Our organization fully cooperated with this investigation and takes matters pertaining to the integrity of the game very seriously,” the Broncos said in an official statement. “The Denver Broncos will continue to provide all members of our organization with the necessary education, resources and support to ensure compliance with the NFL’s gambling policy.”

Eyioma Uwazurike #96 of the Denver Broncos

Uwazurike, 25, was a 2022 fourth-round draft pick. He played in eight games as a rookie and had 17 tackles. According to CNN, he was set to kick off his second season with the Broncos and was due to report to the team’s training camp in Englewood, Colorado, on Tuesday ahead of his suspension.

Uwazurike is “the 10th player this offseason” to be suspended for betting on league games, or other sports, while in NFL locker rooms, per NBC.

NFL players and personnel are forbidden from gambling while in NFL facilities and are not allowed to enter a sportsbook during the NFL season, disclose any nonpublic NFL information, or maintain any social, personal, or business relationships with sports gamblers. 

Players are only permitted to place non-sports wagers at legal casinos and horse or dog racing tracks in their personal time and during the NFL season.

Eyioma Uwazurike #96 of the Denver Broncos

C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

Just last month, three NFL players – Indianapolis Colts’ Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry, and free agent Demetrius Taylor – were indefinitely suspended for violating the league’s gambling policy. Tennessee Titans tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere was also suspended for six games.

The Colts went on to waive Rodgers and Berry after their suspensions. 

In April, four Detroit Lions – Jameson Williams, Quintez Cephus, Stanley Berryhill, and C.J. Moore – along with Washington Commanders Shaka Toney were all suspended for the same reasons. 

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

Last year, wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended from the Atlanta Falcons and later traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Additionally, New York Jets receivers coach Miles Austin was suspended for a minimum of one year for violating the league's gambling policy in December 2022.

Related Articles
Damar Hamlin Pays Emotional First Visit to Cincinnati Hospital Since Cardiac Arrest
Damar Hamlin Returns to the Cincinnati Hospital That Saved His Life: 'My 3rd Home'
Anthony Rizzo Changes Walk-Up Music to Taylor Swift Song
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo Bats 4-for-4 After Changing Walk-Up Song to Taylor Swift: ‘It’s Her Summer’
ophia Smith #11 of the United States celebrates scoring during the first half of the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between USA and Vietnam
USWNT's Sophia Smith Dedicates World Cup Goal to Late Teammate Katie Meyer: 'We Just Want to Honor Her'
Alyssa Thomas #25 and DeWanna Bonner #24 of the Connecticut Sun announce engagement
Connecticut Sun Teammates Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner Are Engaged!: 'Forever'
Tom Brady, Irina Shayk
Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Have Been in Touch 'for a Few Weeks': 'There Is a Spark,' Says Source (Exclusive)
tom brady; irina shayk
Tom Brady Photographed Flirting with Irina Shayk After Overnight Stay at Los Angeles Home
Shaka Hislop speaks during the 'The Ugle Side of The Beautiful Game' panel during day two of the International Champions Cup launch event
ESPN Soccer Analyst Shaka Hislop Reportedly 'Okay' After Collapsing on Live TV Before Game in California
Jordan Addison walks the red carpet at National WWI Museum and Memorial on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Minnesota Vikings Rookie Jordan Addison Cited for Driving 140 MPH In a 55 MPH Zone, Police Say
Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder watches his team warm up prior to action against the Dallas Cowboys
Former Washington Commanders Owner Dan Snyder Fined $60M for Sexual Harassment, Withholding Revenue
Magic Johnson Washington Commanders
Magic Johnson Tears Up Discussing New NFL Ownership as ‘Proud Black Man’: 'This is a Great Opportunity'
Jaguars coach Kevin Maxen comes out as gay
Jacksonville Jaguars' Kevin Maxen Becomes First Male Coach to Come Out as Gay in Major U.S. Sports
Savannah Bananas-tout
'Bigger Than Baseball': Savannah Bananas Take World by Storm Thanks to Couple Who Risked Everything
Nick Bowden's wedding
New York Jets' Nick Bawden Is Married! Inside the ‘Dream Come True' Wedding at a California Winery (Exclusive)
Team Ballaholics head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the Under Armour All-America Game between Team Ballaholics and Team Flash
Deion Sanders Needs Additional Surgeries on Foot and Leg to Address Blood Clots
Lynn Williams #6 of the United States speaks at a press conference on July 20, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand
USWNT's Lynn Williams Mourns New Zealand Shooting Victims Ahead of World Cup: ‘Very Devastating’
Northwestern Wildcat helmets during the second half on September 3, 2016 at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois
Former Northwestern Athletes Allege 'Toxic Culture' of Hazing and Sexual Assault, Attorneys Say