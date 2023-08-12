Brody Jenner Plans on Being the ‘Exact Opposite’ Kind of Parent Caitlyn Jenner Was to Him

Brody Jenner wants to do better than Cailtyn Jenner when it comes to fatherhood.

In a YouTube video documenting fiancée Tiarah "Tia" Blanco’s pregnancy posted on Friday, The Hills: New Beginnings star, 39, vowed to have a close relationship with his newborn baby daughter Honey Raye, unlike the one he had with the former Olympic athlete.

“I think that what I’m most excited about is doing things differently than my father did,” he admitted in the video.

He continued, “Growing up, I didn’t have the greatest relationship with then Bruce” — now known as Cailtyn Jenner — [Caitlyn] wasn’t really around for me growing up. So, I think that… just doing the exact opposite, being the absolute best father I can possibly be and getting ready for the journey [is what I want].”

Brody, who is the son of Caitlyn, 73, and Linda Thompson, 73, added that he and Blanco were “absolutely thrilled” to have a baby and showered praise on the new mother.

“She’s going to be the best mom,” he said. “And hopefully I can just be the absolute best father and be there for all these incredible events in her life. I just can’t wait to meet her.”

On Thursday, Brody and Blanco revealed in a joint Instagram post that they welcomed their daughter on July 29.

Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco pose for photo together,. Brody Jenner/Instagram

"Momma and baby are in perfect health. We are so incredibly in love and have been cherishing this precious time together as a family. We want to thank everyone for all the love and support 🙏🏼," they wrote alongside a video showing the home birth.

The pair first sparked dating rumors in April 2022 after sharing similar photos of a waterfall in Hawaii on social media. They were also photographed a month later at an Erewhon Market in California before revealing their relationship on Instagram in June 2022.

The pair then went through several milestones together, revealing in January that they were expecting their first child, and getting engaged last month, with Brody popping the question at the couple’s baby shower.

The new-dad gave an update on how the first few weeks of daughter Honey Raye's life have been going on Instagram on Friday, sharing several photos of the baby, including an adorable shot where he compared Honey with a photo on his cell phone of her mom as a baby.

"I love my girls ❤️❤️," he captioned the photos.