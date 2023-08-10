Brody Jenner and Fiancée Tia Blanco Welcome First Baby, Daughter Honey: 'Cherishing This Precious Time'

Brody Jenner is a dad!

The Hills: New Beginnings star, 39, and fiancée Tiarah "Tia" Blanco, 26, have welcomed their first baby, they revealed in a joint Instagram post on Thursday.

The couple welcomed daughter Honey Raye Jenner on Saturday, July 29.

"Momma and baby are in perfect health. We are so incredibly in love and have been cherishing this precious time together as a family. We want to thank everyone for all the love and support 🙏🏼," they wrote.



"We put together a video of our journey including our baby shower, proposal and full home birth… Posted to our new youtube channel."



"To be totally honest here, I really didn't even know if I could have kids. I really just had no idea. And going into this relationship, Tia was the absolutely perfect person," Jenner says at the beginning of the YouTube video.

"She's my better half. She's the most incredible woman I've met in my entire life. And I think the universe kind of does things the way it's supposed to. She was the perfect person for me. We got pregnant very fast. I know we've only been together a year, but she's the right one and I know that with all my heart."

The duo, who have been official since June 2022 when they revealed their relationship on Instagram, first sparked dating rumors in April 2022 after sharing similar photos of a waterfall in Hawaii on social media. They were photographed a month later at an Erewhon Market in California.



Jenner, the son of Linda Thompson and Caitlyn Jenner, first revealed the pregnancy news alongside Blanco in January. In a joint post, the couple uploaded a video from a doctor's appointment and wished their loved ones a happy new year.



"To start off this new year, we'd like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love. We truly appreciate & love you all," the pair captioned the clip. "We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our little angel is on their way 💙 Happy new year!"



Last month, Jenner surprised Blanco by proposing at the couple’s baby shower.

“I just want to thank you all for coming here,” Jenner said in the clip as he cradled Blanco’s bump. “We really appreciate, love you all. And cheers, cheers to you all!”

“Love you guys,” added Blanco, who wore a pink dress featuring short ruffle sleeves, white strappy heels and a tiara.

Their guests then began to cheer and Blanco started to walk away, but the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum interrupted the crowd and told them, “Wait, wait, one more thing.”



He then pulled a ring box out of the pocket of his patterned khaki shorts and got down on one knee to huge cheers and gasps from the guests.

“Will you marry me?” Jenner asked Blanco, who appeared to say yes and bent down to hug her new fiancé. Jenner was then seen shouting, “Yes!” and placed a kiss on Blanco’s forehead and lips.