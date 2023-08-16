Brody Jenner's Fiancée Tia Blanco Shares Sweet Videos of 18-Day-Old Baby Girl: ‘So in Love’

Brody Jenner and fiancée Tia Blanco welcomed their newborn daughter Honey Raye on July 29

By Jill Lupupa
Published on August 16, 2023 07:19AM EDT
Tia Blanco Shares Sweet Video of Her and Brody Jenner's Newborn Girl
Photo:

Tia Blanco Instagram

Tiarah “Tia” Blanco is “so in love” with her newborn girl!

The professional surfer, 26, posted an adorable video on Instagram Tuesday, where she cradled and softly kissed the cheek of her 18-day-old daughter Honey Raye Jenner, whom she shares with The Hills alum Brody Jenner.

“So in love ♥️♥️♥️,” Blanco — who gave birth to Honey on July 29 — captioned the post.

In the video, the camera slowly zoomed into the mom and daughter as Blanco went in for soft kisses on Honey’s cheek until she smiled.

The clip ended with Honey sweetly asleep on Blanco’s chest while her mom laughed at the cuteness.

“I’m over here crying with delight… She’s smiling already!!! She’s💜💜💜💜,” Jenner’s mom and Blanco’s soon-to-be mother-in-law, Linda Thompson, commented.

Jenner’s fellow The Hills costars Audrina Patridge added, “So precious!!! 😍,” while Spencer Pratt commented, “Omg.”

Tia Blanco Shares Sweet Video of Her and Brody Jenner's Newborn Girl
Honey Raye Jenner.

Tia Blanco Instagram

On the same day, Blanco also posted a series of sweet videos of Honey on her Instagram Story.

“Milk drunk & happy,” the new mom captioned the first story which showed Honey drifting to sleep with her mouth open and dressed in a yellow sleepsuit.

The next story showed new dad Jenner holding Honey in his hands before raising her up to sweetly plant multiple kisses over her face.

In the last story, Blanco captioned emojis of glasses of milk and tagged Jenner.

“You want the boobies?” she asked Honey, with the camera focused on the newborn girl.

“Look at you, you’re so chubby,” Blanco continued in a baby voice while prodding the cheeks of her daughter.

Tia Blanco Shares Sweet Video of Her and Brody Jenner's Newborn Girl
Brody Jenner and Baby Girl Honey.

Tia Blanco Instagram

Blanco and Jenner have been official since June 2022 when they first revealed their relationship on Instagram after sparking dating rumors in April 2022.

The pair announced they were expecting their first child together in January 2023. Jenner then proposed to Blanco at the couple’s princess-themed baby shower in June 2023.

Jenner shared the romantic news on Instagram, posting a video of him giving a speech at the shower and thanking guests for attending. 

“Can’t wait to love you forever 💍,” he captioned the post. 

