Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco Have ‘First Family Dinner’ with Daughter Honey: ‘Daddy’s Bday Was a Success’

The new dad and his fiancée, who welcomed daughter Honey Raye on July 29, celebrated a first family dinner at Nobu Malibu in honor of Jenner's 40th birthday

By
Published on August 25, 2023 12:00PM EDT
Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco Have First Family Dinner with Daughter Honey
Brody Jenner, Tia Blanco and their daughter Honey Rae. Photo:

Tia Blanco/Instagram

Brody Jenner is celebrating many firsts!

The new dad and his fiancée Tia Blanco, who welcomed daughter Honey Raye on July 29, celebrated a first family dinner in honor of Jenner's 40th birthday, which was on Aug. 21.

"First family dinner out for Daddy’s bday was a success 🎂❤️🥹," Blanco captioned a series of Instagram photos taken at Nobu Malibu, posted on Wednesday.

In the featured shot, Jenner smiled wide while holding his baby girl as Blanco, 26, posed by his side with her hand placed affectionately on his arm. Both in all black, Jenner sported a camouflage-print cap while the pro surfer wore her ultra-long beachy locks down past her hips.

The first-time mom looked radiant in next to no makeup, wearing a long black dress with a high slit underneath a sheer, long-sleeved button-down top for the beachfront outing.

Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco Have First Family Dinner with Daughter Honey
Brody Jenner and fiancée Tia Blanco with their baby girl Honey Raye at Nobu Malibu.

Tia Blanco/Instagram

The second slide showed Jenner and Blanco smooching in the same photo setup, with baby Honey sleeping peacefully in her dad's arms in front of the serene backdrop of the Pacific Ocean.

"What a perfect night of celebrating Brody‘s birthday and his most precious gifts of all . . . little baby, Honey Raye and beautiful you!!" Jenner's mom Linda Thompson, 73, wrote to her soon-to-be daughter-in-law.

After a sweet pic with Honey cuddled on her mom's chest, Thompson took a turn holding her granddaughter in another celebratory snap.

Linda Thompson - Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco Have First Family Dinner with Daughter Honey
Linda Thompson holding her granddaughter Honey Rae at Nobu Malibu.

Tia Blanco/Instagram

The birthday crew made it past sunset with the baby in tow, with Blanco posting video footage at night of a birthday cake lit with candles brought out to Jenner.

On his official birthday this past Monday, the TV star posted a heartwarming photo of his baby girl. "Best birthday present of them all," he captioned a shot on his Instagram Story.

At the time, Blanco posted a thoughtful tribute to Jenner, gushing over how thrilled she was to be together as "Mommy & Daddy."

Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco Have First Family Dinner with Daughter Honey
Tia Blanco holding her daughter Honey Rae at Nobu Malibu.

Tia Blanco/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Happy birthday to my love, favorite person, fiancé & baby daddy! I am so grateful that we found each other and to have you as my life partner," Blanco captioned another photo series. "I love you more & more every single day & i can’t wait to love you for the rest of our lifetimes & beyond! Cheers to this next chapter of life together as “Mommy & Daddy”🥂." 

Added Blanco, "Honey and I are so incredibly lucky to have you🙏❤️."

Related Articles
brittany bell kids first day of school
Brittany Bell Celebrates First Day of School for Her and Nick Cannon's Kids Golden and Powerful
Alessandra Ambrosio attends Pomellato High Jewelry Gala Event at Palais De Tokyo on July 03, 2023 in Paris, France; alessandra ambrosio daughter birthday
Alessandra Ambrosio Celebrates Lookalike Daughter Anja's 15th Birthday: 'My Sunshine'
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Snuggles Up to Husband Travis Barker in Sweet New Photo
Chris Pratt gets glammed up by daughter
Chris Pratt Gets Glittery Makeover from Daughters: 'Jack Would Never Do This to Me'
Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Shares Sweet Photos of Youngest Daughter Bennett as She Turns 6 Months Old
Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Shares Sweet Photos of Youngest Daughter Bennett as She Turns 6 Months Old
Bindi Irwin and Grace at Australia Zoo. Date: 5 July 2023
Bindi Irwin Says She's 'So Lucky' for Daughter Grace amid Endometriosis: 'Our Tiny Miracle' (Exclusive)
hilaria baldwin daughter birthday
Hilaria Baldwin Celebrates Daughter Carmen's 10th Birthday in Sweet Montage: 'Love You So Very Much'
andy cohen daughter first time in ocean
Andy Cohen Shares Sweet Video of 15-Month-Old Daughter Lucy's First Time in the Ocean
Blac Chyna daughter Dream workout
Blac Chyna Taps Daughter Dream, 6, to Help Her Stay Fit While Exercising — See the Cute Photo!
Brittany Mahomes Declares Potty Training Success After First Accident-Free Outing with Daughter Sterling
Brittany Mahomes Declares Potty Training Success After First Accident-Free Outing with Daughter Sterling
Sofia Coppola and Romy Mars
Sofia Coppola Comments on Daughter's Viral TikTok About Being Grounded: 'Not What I Would've Hoped For'
Adam Sandler Voices a 74-Year-Old Lizard in Trailer for Animated Musical 'Leo'
Adam Sandler Voices a 74-Year-Old Lizard in Teaser Trailer for Animated Musical 'Leo' — Watch
Adira River Ohanian. serena williams. Alexis Ohanian Reveals His and Serena Williams' Baby Girl's Name in Sweet Announcement:
Alexis Ohanian Reveals His and Serena Williams' Baby Girl's Name in Sweet Announcement: 'Feeling Grateful'
Gwen Stefani Celebrates as Son Zuma Turns 15: 'We Love You More Than Anything'
Gwen Stefani Celebrates Son Zuma's 15th Birthday with Rare Photos: 'We Love You More Than Anything'
Gisele Bündchen Shares Throwback Photo with Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Son Jack on His 16th Birthday
Gisele Bündchen Wishes Tom Brady's Son Jack a Happy 16th Birthday: 'Here for You No Matter What'
The Game Pens Touching Tribute to Daughter Cali and Takes Her to See Drake on Her 13th Birthday: 'Adore You'
The Game Pens Touching Tribute to Daughter Cali and Takes Her to See Drake on 13th Birthday: 'Adore You'