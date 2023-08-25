Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco Have ‘First Family Dinner’ with Daughter Honey: ‘Daddy’s Bday Was a Success’

Brody Jenner is celebrating many firsts!

The new dad and his fiancée Tia Blanco, who welcomed daughter Honey Raye on July 29, celebrated a first family dinner in honor of Jenner's 40th birthday, which was on Aug. 21.

"First family dinner out for Daddy’s bday was a success 🎂❤️🥹," Blanco captioned a series of Instagram photos taken at Nobu Malibu, posted on Wednesday.

In the featured shot, Jenner smiled wide while holding his baby girl as Blanco, 26, posed by his side with her hand placed affectionately on his arm. Both in all black, Jenner sported a camouflage-print cap while the pro surfer wore her ultra-long beachy locks down past her hips.

The first-time mom looked radiant in next to no makeup, wearing a long black dress with a high slit underneath a sheer, long-sleeved button-down top for the beachfront outing.

Brody Jenner and fiancée Tia Blanco with their baby girl Honey Raye at Nobu Malibu. Tia Blanco/Instagram

The second slide showed Jenner and Blanco smooching in the same photo setup, with baby Honey sleeping peacefully in her dad's arms in front of the serene backdrop of the Pacific Ocean.

"What a perfect night of celebrating Brody‘s birthday and his most precious gifts of all . . . little baby, Honey Raye and beautiful you!!" Jenner's mom Linda Thompson, 73, wrote to her soon-to-be daughter-in-law.

After a sweet pic with Honey cuddled on her mom's chest, Thompson took a turn holding her granddaughter in another celebratory snap.

Linda Thompson holding her granddaughter Honey Rae at Nobu Malibu. Tia Blanco/Instagram

The birthday crew made it past sunset with the baby in tow, with Blanco posting video footage at night of a birthday cake lit with candles brought out to Jenner.

On his official birthday this past Monday, the TV star posted a heartwarming photo of his baby girl. "Best birthday present of them all," he captioned a shot on his Instagram Story.

At the time, Blanco posted a thoughtful tribute to Jenner, gushing over how thrilled she was to be together as "Mommy & Daddy."

Tia Blanco holding her daughter Honey Rae at Nobu Malibu. Tia Blanco/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Happy birthday to my love, favorite person, fiancé & baby daddy! I am so grateful that we found each other and to have you as my life partner," Blanco captioned another photo series. "I love you more & more every single day & i can’t wait to love you for the rest of our lifetimes & beyond! Cheers to this next chapter of life together as “Mommy & Daddy”🥂."

Added Blanco, "Honey and I are so incredibly lucky to have you🙏❤️."