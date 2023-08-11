Brody Jenner Shows Newborn Daughter Side-by-Side with His Baby Photo — and They're Almost Identical

Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco announced daughter Honey Raye's birth on Instagram and YouTube Thursday

Published on August 11, 2023 11:57AM EDT
Photo:

Brody Jenner/Instagram

Brody Jenner has a lookalike on his hands!

The new dad, 39, shared photos on Instagram of the first few weeks of daughter Honey Raye's life and despite comments that the baby girl looks just like mom Tiarah "Tia" Blanco, 26, when they announced her birth Thursday, The Hills: New Beginnings star proved otherwise.

In one photo, Jenner props Honey up and holds a cell phone showing his baby photo on it next to her, with the two sharing almost identical facial features. Another shows the new dad taking a nap as he cuddles next to his newborn.

"I love my girls ❤️❤️," he captioned the photos.

The couple — who got engaged at their baby shower in June — welcomed daughter Honey Raye Jenner on Saturday, July 29.

"Momma and baby are in perfect health. We are so incredibly in love and have been cherishing this precious time together as a family. We want to thank everyone for all the love and support 🙏🏼," they wrote.

"We put together a video of our journey including our baby shower, proposal and full home birth… Posted to our new youtube channel."

Brody Jenenr and Tia Blanco welcomed daughter Honey

Jenner, the son of Linda Thompson and Caitlyn Jenner, first revealed the pregnancy news alongside Blanco in January. In a joint post, the couple uploaded a video from a doctor's appointment and wished their loved ones a happy new year.

"To start off this new year, we'd like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love. We truly appreciate & love you all," the pair captioned the clip. "We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our little angel is on their way 💙 Happy new year!"

