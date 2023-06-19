Brody Jenner and Pregnant Girlfriend Tia Blanco are Engaged: ‘Can’t Wait to Love You Forever’

Congratulations are in order for Brody Jenner and Tiarah "Tia" Blanco!

The Hills alum, 39, and the professional surfer, 26, are engaged after Jenner got down on one knee at the couple’s baby shower on Saturday.

Jenner’s proposal comes five months after the pair confirmed they were expecting a baby together in a January Instagram post.

Their romantic news was also announced on Instagram on Sunday, with Jenner sharing a video of himself giving a speech at the shower and thanking their guests for attending the day.

“Can’t wait to love you forever 💍,” Jenner captioned the post.



“I just want to thank you all for coming here,” Jenner said in the clip as he cradled Blanco’s bump. “We really appreciate, love you all. And cheers, cheers to you all!”

“Love you guys,” added Blanco, who wore a pink dress featuring short ruffle sleeves, white strappy heels and a tiara.

Their guests then began to cheer and Blanco started to walk away, but the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum interrupted the crowd and told them, “Wait, wait, one more thing.”



He then pulled a ring box out of the pocket of his patterned khaki shorts and got down on one knee to huge cheers and gasps from the guests.

“Will you marry me?” Jenner asked Blanco, who appeared to say yes and bent down to hug her new fiancé. Jenner was then seen shouting, “Yes!” and placed a kiss on Blanco’s forehead and lips.

Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco. Brody Jenner Instagram

The camera then panned around the crowd in the backyard to show Jenner’s parents Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson filming the moment and smiling. Mom Linda, 73, later shared a snapshot of herself and Caitlyn, also 73, posing at the shower on her Instagram Story with the caption, "When your ex husband's tiara is bigger than yours. Open heart, open home @caitlynjenner."

Linda also congratulated Brody and Blanco on social media. “The perfect culmination to a beautiful romance, and an incredibly wonderful day!" she wrote in the comments section of the Instagram post. "Congratulations… I love you both so very much! 💜💜💜💜💜💜.”

Meanwhile, Brody's brother Brandon added, “You both scored so hard. 10s across the board 💜🙌🏼 congrats you two 💕.”

His former Hills costars were also quick to congratulate the couple, with Heidi Montag Pratt writing, “Congratulations!!!!👏👏❤️,” while Frankie Delgado simply commented with a holding-back tears emoji.

Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco. Brody Jenner Instagram

Brody and Blanco first confirmed their relationship on social media last year. In June 2022, Brody — whose sisters are Kendall and Kylie Jenner — posted a photo with the sportswoman on his Instagram Story and a video set to Stevie Wonder's "Isn't She Lovely" showing himself and Blanco riding bikes on a winding road.

The pair first sparked dating rumors in April 2022 when they shared similar photos of a waterfall in Hawaii on social media. The following month, they were also photographed together at an Erewhon Market in California.



Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco. Linda Thompson Instagram

The couple announced their pregnancy in a joint post on January 2 featuring a video from their doctor's appointment when they got a sonogram and listened to their baby's heartbeat.

"To start off this new year, we'd like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love. We truly appreciate & love you all," the duo captioned the clip. "We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our little angel is on their way 💙 Happy new year!"

