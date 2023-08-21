Brody Jenner Calls His Newborn the 'Best Birthday Gift of Them All' as He Turns 40

Welcome to 40, Brody Jenner!

On Monday, the television personality and new father celebrated his birthday with a heartwarming photo of his weeks-old daughter, Honey Raye. "Best birthday present of them all," he captioned the snapshot of his baby girl on his Instagram Story.

Of course, the day wouldn’t have been complete without a sweet post from his fiancée, Tiarah "Tia" Blanco.

"Happy birthday to my love, favorite person, fiancé & baby daddy! I am so grateful that we found each other and to have you as my life partner," Blanco, 26, wrote in an Instagram caption next to a carousel of photos of the pair enjoying time with one another. "I love you more & more every single day & i can’t wait to love you for the rest of our lifetimes & beyond! Cheers to this next chapter of life together as “Mommy & Daddy”🥂."

She concluded, "Honey and I are so incredibly lucky to have you🙏❤️."

The couple, who got engaged in June at their baby shower, welcomed their daughter Honey Raye Jenner on Saturday, July 29.

Brody Jenner/ Instagram

"Momma and baby are in perfect health. We are so incredibly in love and have been cherishing this precious time together as a family. We want to thank everyone for all the love and support 🙏🏼," they shared on their YouTube channel, Brody & Tia.

The pair also posted a video on YouTube that documented their special baby shower, their full home birth, and everything in between.



"She's my better half. She's the most incredible woman I've met in my entire life. And I think the universe kind of does things the way it's supposed to,” Jenner said at the beginning of the video.

He continued, "She was the perfect person for me. We got pregnant very fast. I know we've only been together a year, but she's the right one and I know that with all my heart."

Tia Blanco/ Instagram

Since then, Jenner has flooded his social media page with adorable snaps of Honey, including one where she’s posed next to a phone that displays Jenner’s own baby photo.