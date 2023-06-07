Broadway's 'Little Mermaid' Star Sierra Boggess is Married! See All the 'Fairytale' Wedding Photos (Exclusive)

Little Mermaid on Broadway star star Sierra Boggess and filmmaker Stefano Da Fre are officially husband and wife!

Boggess, 41, who played Ariel in the hit musical, and her filmmaker husband, married at the Chateau Coindre Hall in Huntington, New York on April 23 in front of 130 guests.

"It was a dream come true," Boggess exclusively tells PEOPLE. “Everyone that was a part of the day said it was like a fairytale come to life. Stefano and I wanted the ceremony to be the most sacred part and then the rest of the day to be joyous and full of celebrating what we have all just witnessed together.”

Guests at the outdoor ceremony included the bride's fellow Broadway stars Sherie Rene Scott and Norm Lewis, as well as Sex and the City alum Sean Palmer.

The couple's wedding venue was exactly what they hoped for when planning their big day. “Our vision from the start was something very European,” says Boggess, who has also appeared in Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera and Barry Manilow's musical Harmony.



Sierra Boggess. Siobhan Stanton Photography

“Coindre Hall is a French Chateau, it's grand yet unpretentious. It was unlike any wedding venue we have ever seen before, and there was also an emotional connection since Stefano grew up in the French part of Canada,” she explains.

“As soon as we walked in, we just knew. We had looked at three other venues in New York City and Long Island, and none of them felt like ‘home’. This one felt like ours, a sacred place to say our vows to one another in front of those we love.”

The pair first met in New York City in April 2021 and spent their first date walking The High Line. “Because it was still during the pandemic, it was still a time you had to wear masks outside.” Boggess recalls.

Sierra Boggess and Stefano Da Fre's wedding. Siobhan Stanton Photography

Da Fre proposed just months later on Dec. 30, 2021 while the couple was on vacation in Finland. The actor drew inspiration from the pair’s shared love of ice skating for the proposal location, opting for an ice rink in a snowy Lapland.

"What I love most about Stefano is his magnetic light and personality. He’s kind, he’s unwavering in his love for me, he’s an optimist, he is a deep thinker, and he is beautiful," says Boggess. "We never have a shortage of things to talk about, and his value of communication is essential to having a healthy marriage. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world."

The bride walked down the aisle to one of her favorite tracks from The Mirror Has Two Faces by Barbra Streisand, in a Maison Signore gown and a cathedral veil from Kleinfeld Bridal.

“I knew I wanted something that didn't look and feel like a costume since I have worn wedding dresses in almost every Broadway show I have done,” Boggess says. “When I tried on this dress, I loved it immediately because it looked unlike anything I have worn onstage. I also chose it because it’s an Italian designer and Stefano’s mother and father were born in Italy and I loved knowing I would be walking down the aisle in a dress that was made in Italy."



Sierra Boggess and Stefano Da Fre with their officiant Brad Berglund. Siobhan Stanton Photography

The couple were married by officiant Brad Berglund — Boggess’ childhood minister — and they exchanged handwritten vows. “We had a London-bought unity candle that was a symbol of Stefano’s Catholic faith, as well as the singing of the Ave Maria sung by one of our dearest friends and Broadway star, Norm Lewis,” she says.

When it came to the décor for the nuptials, the couple opted for pops of color with an array of purple and yellow flowers. Boggess’ bouquet also featured purple flowers to match the maid of honor and bridesmaid dresses, as well as her favorite yellow roses. Da Fre wore a single matching yellow rose.

The wedding dinner menu included a full three-course seated dinner before dancing.

Sierra and Stefano with their wedding party. Siobhan Stanton Photography

“During cocktail hour, there was a buffet of food from three regions of the world: Stir fry, Italian pasta made to order, and delicious local seafood,” says Boggess, who swapped her cathedral veil for a shorter one that was handmade by her mother for the reception. “We also had a dessert garden with an assortment of chocolate-covered fruits as well as Oreos!”

The couple’s wave cake from the Rolling Pin Bakery and featured purple flowers with a vanilla and chocolate mousse filling.

“Because music is such an important part of our lives, we wanted a live band so that everyone would enjoy dancing to music from live performers,” adds Boggess. “Our band was extraordinary, AffinitiNYC, and they brought such life to the reception that was truly unforgettable.”



Sierra and Stefano Da Fre's wedding. Siobhan Stanton Photography

The couple’s first dance was to another track from The Mirror Has Two Faces — “I Finally Found Someone” — sung by Barbra Streisand and Bryan Adams. Boggess has been a fan of Streisand since she was 8 years old and has known that she wanted the track to be her wedding song since she saw the movie as a teenager.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Reflecting on their nuptials, which also included a rehearsal dinner at Applebee’s the day before, Boggess says becoming husband and wife “means the world" to us.

“Neither one of us was previously married, and because of this, we felt that we had finally found someone,” she adds. “There is a spiritual feeling of ‘coming home’ when we are together. We love being newlyweds, and the idea of growing old together with love.”



Sierra Boggess and Stefano Da Fre's wedding. Siobhan Stanton Photography

Adds Da Fre.: “I love my wife. She always speaks from the heart, cares about each human being we meet, and, most of all, is deeply passionate about animal rights. She’s also the funniest girl I’ve ever been with. That’s why I fell in love with her. Because when you can both laugh at the world together, the hard times in life seem more manageable.”