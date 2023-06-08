Broadway's 'Hamilton,' 'Camelot' Cancel Shows Due to N.Y.C. Air Quality Issues from Canada Wildfires Smoke

The Public Theater also canceled the first performances of its free Shakespeare in the Park outdoor production of 'Hamlet'

Published on June 8, 2023 07:27 AM
The street in front of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre
Hamilton. Photo:

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

The smoke from Eastern Canada's ongoing wildfires hit New York City on Wednesday with a blanket of haze and smog that shuttered productions on Broadway and Off Broadway, just days before the 2023 Tony Awards.

HamiltonLin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning blockbuster — as well as Lincoln Center's revival of Lerner & Loewe's Camelot both canceled performances Wednesday evening due to the poor air quality, which has been deemed the worst in the world.

"The hazardous air quality in New York City has made it impossible for a number of our artists to perform this evening," a spokesperson for Hamilton said in a release on Wednesday. "Shows will resume as scheduled tomorrow. We apologize for the inconvenience and encourage you to visit your point of purchase for refund or exchange."

Camelot also offered tickets to be fully refunded at the point of purchase.

Earlier in the afternoon, at the matinee of the one-woman play Prima Facie, Tony nominee Jodie Comer abruptly ended her performance, with claims she was unable to breathe. Understudy Dani Arlington went on in the Killing Eve star's place.

"Today’s matinee of Prima Facie was halted approximately 10 minutes into the performance after Jodie Comer had difficulty breathing due to the poor air quality in New York City because of smoke from the Canadian wildfires," a spokesperson told PEOPLE. "The performance was set to start again from the top with understudy Dani Arlington going on for Ms. Comer in the role of Tessa.”

Jodie Comer attends "The Last Duel" New York Premiere at Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall on October 09, 2021
Jodie Comer.

Arturo Holmes/Getty

Off-Broadway, The Public Theater canceled Wednesday's dress rehearsal of its free Shakespeare in the Park outdoor production of Hamlet at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park. Preview performances on Thursday and Friday night were canned as well, with opening night moved to June 10.

"As the air quality continues to evolve, we are closely monitoring the situation and following guidance from the city and the Parks Department," Shared the Public Theater in a statement on social media. "Although we rarely make a cancellation call of Free Shakespeare in the Park early, to ensure the safety of our company, crew, onsite staff, and audience members, a decision was made to cancel before the show starts."

"We hope to resume performances this weekend but will continue to closely monitor the ongoing situation in the days ahead and will share more here and on our website," they added. "We look forward to sharing this production with you throughout the summer."

New York City is in the midst of an "unprecedented event" as smoke from raging wildfires in Canada envelopes the US's largest city
New York City on Wednesday, June 7.

Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

New York has experienced the highest pollution levels in the world in recent days, due to smoke. IQair, an air quality technology company, labeled the metropolis’ air quality “very unhealthy” Tuesday night. By Wednesday morning, the Big Apple had slipped into third after Delhi, India topped the list, with Detroit coming in second.

Medical officials have warned about the dangers of breathing in the air, especially with pre-existing lung conditions. The advisory is expected to continue through Thursday evening.

Locals have been sharing photos of the orange haze blanketing the city and blurring the skyline. The FDNY will be distributing N-95 masks to New Yorkers at a variety of locations throughout the boroughs.

Broadway hasn't been the only area of New York effected, either. Both the Yankees and the Liberty sidelined their games Wednesday night. Some schools canceled outdoor activities, while flights out of the tri-state area airports were canceled.

It's unclear whether more Broadway cancelations will come on Thursday. As of Thursday morning, both Hamilton and Camelot show tickets available.

Broadway theater owners and producers met to discuss the issue on Tuesday, The New York Times reported, but decided to let the show go on. Actors’ Equity Association president Kate Shindle tweeted that the organization is treating the situation as “all hands on deck,” and even offering an after-hours emergency phone number for members who need help.

We’ll get through this,” she tweeted. “Remember: actors and SMs [stage managers] in California deal with poor air quality all the time, so it’s not a brand new challenge. But don’t assume we know exactly what it’s like where you are. Please make sure someone actually calls. Stay safe.”

Meanwhile, the 2023 Tony Awards — which celebrate the best of Broadway, and are considered theater's highest honor — are scheduled for Sunday night. They're expected to go on as planned, even amid the ongoing writer's strike.

