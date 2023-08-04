Broadway Actor Clifton Oliver Dead at 47: He 'Had His Final Curtain Call'

Clifton Oliver, a Broadway actor who has appeared in productions including The Lion King, Wicked and In the Heights, has died. He was 47.

Oliver was reportedly battling an undisclosed illness. His death was announced by his sister Roxy Hall via a Facebook post on Wednesday.

“My baby brother, Clifton Oliver, has had his final curtain call,” she wrote. “It was peaceful. His partner Richard, was singing to him the song Psalm 23 as he took his last breath this morning at 3:20 AM."

“He had a Gorgeous smile on his Beautiful face!! He went twirling into the afterlife ready to make his Grand Appearance as the Star of his Homecoming Celebration! My heart is sad, and overjoyed at the same time! I will miss him, but he is finally at peace," Hall continued.

“He lives within all of us," she added. “... I will value my time with him the last six weeks of his life that I spent at his bedside in the hospital and then finally hospice. I was able to love on my baby brother, and I will always cherish the memories of having an honor and privilege to do just that!"

Clifton Oliver. Clifton Oliver/Instagram

Oliver began his Broadway career in New York City in 2010 after studying at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts in Jacksonville, Florida, per Playbill. He was a member of Wicked’s ensemble and served as an understudy for the role of Fiyero.

He also had a replacement role as Benny for In The Heights' run that included Jordin Sparks in the cast, the New York Daily News reported.

In 2011, Oliver played Simba in the Broadway production of The Lion King. He previously portrayed the same role in the show's Las Vegas run, and was also part of the musical’s national tour.

Oliver’s other theatrical credits include Bella: An American Tall Tale, Miracle Brothers, Dreamgirls and Motown the Musical, according to Playbill.



Clifton Oliver in the theatrical production of 'The Lion King.'. Kirk McKoy/Los Angeles Times via Getty

Superstore actress Carla Renata paid tribute to Oliver on social media, sharing a photo of him in his Lion King attire.

She wrote: “This one really hurts He’s the first of our clan to cross over… I had the pleasure of sharing the stage for three years in the Original LA Company of Disney’s The Lion King. I know that the clouds must clear and that the sun will shine…Shine on #cliftonoliver #TheLionKing.”

