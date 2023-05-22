It was an emotional night for Brittney Griner as she played her first home game with the Phoenix Mercury after spending nearly 10 months in Russian custody.

The excitement and emotion from the fans hit a climax when Griner drained her first three-pointer at home and, while taking in all the cheers and love from the standing crowd, the WNBA star pounded her chest a couple of times while exclaiming, "I'm back!"

Ultimately, the Mercury was defeated by the Chicago Sky 75-69, but the overall emotions of the night from fans and the team were joy and excitement.

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty

Even before tip-off at the Footprint Center, the packed stadium was going crazy as Mercury players were introduced, the high note being the celebration that Griner received when her name was called. She was last, no doubt to build the momentum.

It was emotional for fans — and it was an emotional game for the WNBA star.

“I never try to get tied up into all the outside stuff, trying to say ‘I’m back’ — granted, I did say that after that 3,” Griner told reporters after the game, per Yahoo. “Starting off the game, my mindset was that if I’m the first option, I’ve got to go score it. If I’m not, I need to get my player open. … None of that is ever going to change.”

Griner made her regular-season return to the WNBA on Friday in a road game against the Los Angeles Sparks — her first time back on the court in a professional game since being detained in Russia for 294 days on minor drug charges before she was released in December.

"It was emotional in the back, just hearing, seeing some of the clips and then coming out. ... But, no, it was really good," she told reporters after the game, per ESPN. It was really good. Part of the process of healing is just kind of letting it out. So, yeah, nah, I got choked up a little bit."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She added that the adjustment back to her everyday life has been "a little overwhelming," per CNN.

"It's cool because now I'm able to reach even more people," Griner said of her ability to "bring" new eyes to the WNBA, as well as "keep them aware" of the other detained Americans whose release she's advocating for with her wife Cherelle.





