Brittney Griner Tells Athletes ‘It’s OK to Take Some Time’ for Mental Health After Her Break from WNBA

The Phoenix Mercury star recently took three games off to focus on her mental health

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 7, 2023 03:03PM EDT
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner
Brittney Griner. Photo:

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Brittney Griner is leading by example, telling fellow athletes “it’s OK to take some time” to take care of yourself.

Griner, 32, is in the midst of her first WNBA season back after she was detained in Russia for 10 months last year. As she weathers those ups and downs, the WNBA star recently took three games off to focus on her mental health. 

She returned to the court for the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday with a 22-point performance, tallying six rebounds and four assists in the team’s 97-91 loss to the Seattle Storm.

"You can't plan for when you might need some time," Griner told reporters after the game, according to ESPN. "I just want to shout out the Phoenix Mercury organization. From the jump, they were there for me, making sure I was good, letting me know that at any moment if I needed some time off, I could do that."

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner
Brittney Griner.

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Griner hasn’t appeared to skip a beat since returning to basketball after missing all of 2022. She’s played in 21 of the team’s 27 games, missing three games earlier in the season due to a hip injury. 

The two-time WNBA scoring champion was selected to her ninth WNBA All-Star Game earlier this year, after leading the Mercury with more than 18 points and six rebounds per game.

After Saturday’s game, ESPN reported that Griner also gave a nod to Olympic gymnast Simone Biles. Biles, 26, has taken time off to focus on her mental health in recent years and seemingly didn’t lose a step in her own return to competition this weekend, winning gold at the U.S. Classic competition.

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner
Brittney Griner.

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

"You see [athletes] really take a moment for themselves," Griner said, noting that there’s also “a lot more resources now" that athletes are speaking up about taking care of their mental health. 

"The more people do that and make it normal, it's OK,” she said. “Before, no one dared even say it. You were looked upon as weak or not wanting to play or compete, which is completely the opposite mindset."

