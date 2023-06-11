Brittney Griner and WNBA Teammates Confronted by 'Provocateur' at Dallas Airport

"His actions were inappropriate and unfortunate," the WNBA said in a statement

By
Published on June 11, 2023 06:06PM EDT
Brittney Griner
Photo:

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty

Brittney Griner was confronted by a "provocateur" over the weekend as she and her Phoenix Mercury teammates were traveling through the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, the league shared in a statement.

Alex Stein, a YouTube personality, uploaded a video to the platform Saturday featuring himself confronting the basketball player with a camera as she walked through the airport alongside her teammates.

In the video, Stein repeatedly asks about Griner's experience being taken into custody by Russian officials last year while pointing a camera in her face. He also questions if she "had sex with Vladimir Putin" to be released, among other remarks.

A source told CNN that the encounter took place around 9:30 a.m. local time when the team was on their way to a game. The man, the outlet said, was eventually tackled, and law enforcement got involved.

"As we gather additional information about today's incident at the Dallas airport, it has come to our attention that this was orchestrated by a social media figure and provocateur," the WNBA shared in a statement shared on Twitter Saturday.

"His actions were inappropriate and unfortunate," the league continued. "The safety of Brittney Griner and all WNBA players is our top priority. Prior to the season, the WNBA worked together with the Phoenix Mercury and BG's team to ensure her safety during her travel, which included charter flights for WNBA games and assigned security personnel with her at all times. We remain steadfastly committed to the highest standards of security for players."

Griner's Mercury teammate Brianna Turner also reacted to the moment on Twitter, writing that "player safety while traveling should be at the forefront."

"People following with cameras saying wild remarks is never acceptable. Excessive harassment. Our team nervously huddled in a corner unsure how to move about. We demand better," she continued.

The Mercury released a statement of its own on Saturday as well, revealing that the franchise has been "reviewing the incident."

"The health and well-being of our players and staff are our top priority and we will always take every step within our power to protect player safety," the Mercury shared on Twitter. "We are committed to our support of BG and advocating for all American hostages abroad. We will continue our support of marginalized communities and fighting the kind of hate that targeted us today. No one, regardless of identity, should ever fear for their safety. We will be coordinating with the WNBA on next steps."

Earlier this week, Griner felt the love in her first game back home in Texas during a match-up that marked the WNBA star’s first time playing in her home state since being detained in Russia.

While the Dallas Wings came out on top 84-79, Griner still celebrated the special occasion with her high school coach, members of her AAU basketball team and other family members in attendance, according to ESPN.

"It was good seeing everybody and just being back in Texas," Griner said. "I miss being here. When I came out and they announced my name, the love meant a lot to me."

The WNBA champion was imprisoned in Russia on charges U.S. officials heavily disputed back in February 2022. She was then released in a prisoner exchange between the two countries last December, and made her emotional return to the court last month.

