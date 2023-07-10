Brittany Snow Goes Full Y2K Fashion Girl for Unreleased Kid Cudi Video: ‘What a Slay’

“My phat and fly as hell dreams came true for a day,” Snow wrote on Instagram

Published on July 10, 2023 04:42PM EDT
Brittany Snow Goes Full Y2K
Brittany Snow. Photo:

Brittany Snow/Instagram

From velvet track suits to low-rise jeans, Y2K is in, baby!

On Monday, actress Britney Snow took to Instagram for her “unsolicited story time.” This time, it was all about her star role in an unreleased Kid Cudi music video. With high buns and baggy leather pants, Snow, 37, looked straight out of the aughts. 

It was Cudi, 39, who first approached Snow about the video. “My friend @kidcudi says, ‘just go with this. I want you to be in a video for me but if it was 1999-2002,’” Snow wrote in her Instagram caption. 

“Then, @makeupbykandirose @mizzlizzybee absolutely kill it,” Snow said, tagging her makeup and hair artists respectively. “I look like a totally different human person.”

Brittany Snow Goes Full Y2K
Brittany Snow.

Brittany Snow/Instagram

Snow was totally transformed. Sporting a neon pink top with a strong v-cut around the waist, paired with a pair of low-cut leather pants, Snow was feeling her Britney Spears fantasy. Plus, with tightly wrapped high buns and a glitter-filled makeup look, she looks ready to go clubbing with Paris Hilton

Even with the stellar Y2K look, the video was left on the cutting room floor. “Later Scott says: the video might not come out,” Snow explained. “Cool, cool. You’re a legend, I don’t understand how music things work & honestly what a slay Scott.”

Still, Snow loved the experience: “Well, my phat and fly as hell dreams came true for a day.”

She also blew a quick sigh of relief, citing her poor dance skills, though fans of Pitch Perfect may say otherwise. “This is also very good news because I am NOT a video girl,” Snow explained. “My dancing was 8th grade ‘Next’ bump and grind at best.”

Brittany Snow Goes Full Y2K
Brittany Snow.

Brittany Snow/Instagram

While Snow’s video appearance may forever remain under lock and key, other celebrities are playing into the Y2K rebirth. At the premiere of her show Cruel Summer, EP Jessica Biel threw it back to the 2000s with a black fringed dress, oversized black blazer, low-slung disc belt and a pair of over-the-knee boots.

“We take Y2K VERY seriously here," Biel said in an Instagram Reel. "Name a better era, I’ll wait."

Meanwhile, Euphoria powerhouse Sydney Sweeney has been consistently playing into the retro fascination. Wearing a pair of wide-cut denim jeans to Coachella in 2022, Sweeney sparked online love for her dark-wash denim bag. Spotted as the Tory Burch Kira Mini Bag, the look was certified Y2K chic. 

