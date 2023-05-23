Brittany Snow Says a 'Pitch Perfect' Costar 'Nursed Me Back to Health' in 'Tricky' Time After Divorce

The actress looks back on how her friends helped her through a year when her "life turned completely upside down"

Updated on May 23, 2023 05:53 PM
Brittany Snow leaned on her friends during a difficult year.

The actress, on Tuesday, debuted her book with co-author Jaspre Guest, September Letters: Finding Strength and Connection in Sharing Our Stories, about mental health support and awareness.

In an interview with Bustle, Snow, 37, reflected on how a strong support system guided her through a tumultuous year.

"In the past year I went through probably the hardest mental health challenge I’ve ever faced. In one day, in a matter of hours, my life turned completely upside down," she said. "I was blindsided and everything I thought I knew, held sacred and truly trusted in my life was completely different."

"A couple days later my grandmother passed away and I think every thing I knew about mental health was tested," added Snow. "Thank God for my friends. I don’t know if I would have made it without them. They reminded me who I was and the things I stood for."

PITCH PERFECT, Hana Mae Lee (center, black hair), Alexis Knapp (back left), Rebel Wilson (blonde, left), Ester Dean (front, pink hair), Anna Kendrick (back, center), Brittany Snow (back, second from left), Anna Camp (right), 2012
Pitch Perfect (2012). Peter Iovino/Universal Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Though she didn't identify them by name, Snow said one of her costars from the Pitch Perfect movies especially helped her through it.

"The last year has been really tricky for me, and one of the girls, I just, you know, opened up her door and I just fell down to the ground and just cried and laid there," Snow said. "And she basically nursed me back to health for like four days. And it wasn’t the one that I thought was going to be able to do that, either."

"I think that’s what’s really important about this book, knowing that a thing you can have in your toolkit is a community of friends that will just sit with you on the floor," she continued. "They don’t need to give you advice. They don’t need to fix it for you. They just are there."

Snow also said in the Bustle interview that, in the case of the Pitch Perfect cast, "we really did get to become close friends, if not family," which isn't a given for every costar situation, she pointed out.

The actress filed for divorce from Tyler Stanaland in January, four months after the couple announced their separation. She had married the now-star of Selling the OC back in March 2020.

She said in a statement about their separation, "After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives."

"We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie," she added. "We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter."

