Brittany Snow Finalizes Divorce with Ex Tyler Stanaland 5 Months After She Filed

Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland have finalized their divorce, just over five months after she filed.

According to court documents filed earlier this week and obtained by PEOPLE, the pair — who married in March 2020 and listed their date of separation as Sept. 14, 2022 — reached a complete settlement.

They divided their assets so that each keeps what's theirs, listing "no community assets" to hash out. The documents also reference a prenuptial agreement that was in place.

Neither party is seeking spousal support. They keep any money in their separate bank accounts and divide their shared accounts 50/50, which will then be closed.

They'll become legally single on Aug. 11.

Snow, 37, and Stanaland, 33, announced their separation on Instagram with identical statements in September.

"After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate," wrote Snow at the time. "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives."

"We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie," the Pitch Perfect actress added.

At the premiere of her movie The Good Half at the Tribeca Festival last month, Snow told PEOPLE how she's been navigating the past few months.

“I think everybody goes through really tough periods and then it's all in our perspective and how we deal with it, right?” she said. “Because nobody's immune to tough periods in their life. And, all I'm trying to do is focus on myself and tune out the noise."

Prior to that, Snow told Bustle about how one of her Pitch Perfect costars “nursed me back to health” during a “tricky” time.

"In the past year I went through probably the hardest mental health challenge I’ve ever faced. In one day, in a matter of hours, my life turned completely upside down," she said in May. "I was blindsided and everything I thought I knew, held sacred and truly trusted in my life was completely different."

"A couple days later my grandmother passed away and I think every thing I knew about mental health was tested," added Snow. "Thank God for my friends. I don’t know if I would have made it without them. They reminded me who I was and the things I stood for."

Snow said of her unnamed helpful Pitch Perfect pal, "The last year has been really tricky for me, and one of the girls, just, you know, opened up her door and I just fell down to the ground and just cried and laid there. And she basically nursed me back to health for like four days. And it wasn’t the one that I thought was going to be able to do that, either."

