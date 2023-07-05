Brittany Snow Finalizes Divorce with Ex Tyler Stanaland 5 Months After She Filed

Neither party requested spousal support, and they'll both be legally single on Aug. 11

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He has written about entertainment and breaking news for over five years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 5, 2023 06:02PM EDT
Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow attend the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland have finalized their divorce, just over five months after she filed.

According to court documents filed earlier this week and obtained by PEOPLE, the pair — who married in March 2020 and listed their date of separation as Sept. 14, 2022 — reached a complete settlement.

They divided their assets so that each keeps what's theirs, listing "no community assets" to hash out. The documents also reference a prenuptial agreement that was in place.

Neither party is seeking spousal support. They keep any money in their separate bank accounts and divide their shared accounts 50/50, which will then be closed.

They'll become legally single on Aug. 11.

Snow, 37, and Stanaland, 33, announced their separation on Instagram with identical statements in September.

Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland

Getty Images

"After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate," wrote Snow at the time. "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie," the Pitch Perfect actress added.

At the premiere of her movie The Good Half at the Tribeca Festival last month, Snow told PEOPLE how she's been navigating the past few months.

Brittany Snow attends the "Parachute" Premiere Party

Erika Goldring/Getty for Yale Entertainment

“I think everybody goes through really tough periods and then it's all in our perspective and how we deal with it, right?” she said. “Because nobody's immune to tough periods in their life. And, all I'm trying to do is focus on myself and tune out the noise."

Prior to that, Snow told Bustle about how one of her Pitch Perfect costars “nursed me back to health” during a “tricky” time.

"In the past year I went through probably the hardest mental health challenge I’ve ever faced. In one day, in a matter of hours, my life turned completely upside down," she said in May. "I was blindsided and everything I thought I knew, held sacred and truly trusted in my life was completely different."

Brittany Snow attends "The Good Half" premiere during 2023 Tribeca Festival

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

"A couple days later my grandmother passed away and I think every thing I knew about mental health was tested," added Snow. "Thank God for my friends. I don’t know if I would have made it without them. They reminded me who I was and the things I stood for."

Snow said of her unnamed helpful Pitch Perfect pal, "The last year has been really tricky for me, and one of the girls, just, you know, opened up her door and I just fell down to the ground and just cried and laid there. And she basically nursed me back to health for like four days. And it wasn’t the one that I thought was going to be able to do that, either."

Related Articles
Adam Smith and Billy Porter arrive to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019
Billy Porter and Husband Adam Smith Break Up After 6 Years of Marriage (Exclusive)
Nene Leakes attends 3rd Annual Birthday Ball for Quality Control CEO Pierre "P" Thomas; Kim Zolciak attends Gucci Mane Black Tie Gala
NeNe Leakes Says She 'Reached Out' to Support Kim Zolciak amid Messy Divorce: 'It's Not Easy'
Bethenny Frankel Raves About 'Accomplishment' of Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky Lasting 'Decades' Before Split
Bethenny Frankel Praises Kyle Richards' 'Accomplishment' of Lasting 'Decades' in Marriage Before Separation
Former N.Y.C. Mayor Bill de Blasio and Wife Chirlane McCray Separating After 29 Years of Marriage
Former N.Y.C. Mayor Bill de Blasio and Wife Separate, Will Date Other People While Living Together
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Celebrate the Fourth of July as a Family amid Separation News
reese witherspoon 4th of july
Reese Witherspoon Poses in Front of American Flag for Independence Day: ‘Happy 4th!’
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Open Up amid Separation About Their 'Most Challenging' Year of Marriage
Kyle Richards Claims Lisa Vanderpump Played Victim and Wasn't Hurt by 'Goodbye Kyle' Challenge
'RHOBH' Fans Point Out an Eerie Prediction from 13 Years Ago About Kyle Richards' Separation
Christine Costner, Kevin Costner
Kevin Costner Claims Estranged Wife Christine 'Grasps at Straws' as He Requests She Move Out by July 13
The Voice -- Live Finale, Part 1 - Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Celebrate Second Wedding Anniversary: 'Every Day Has Been the Best Day'
catch-up profile with Jenna Wolfe
Jenna Wolfe Reveals She and Wife Stephanie Gosk Have Split, Opens Up About Her Hysterectomy and Double Mastectomy (Exclusive)
Mary Jo Eustace, her daughter Lola and son Jack
Mary Jo Eustace on Being a Single Parent After Dean McDermott Split: ‘It’s Challenging’ (Exclusive)
Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney
Jennifer Lawrence Says Being Proposed to Was 'Terrifying' but 'Exciting': I Said ‘Thank You!’
Amber Heard speaks on the stage during the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 24, 2023 in Taormina, Italy.
Amber Heard Calls Her Return to the Spotlight 1 Year After Johnny Depp Trial 'Unforgettable'
Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon
Kyra Sedgwick Would've Thought Husband Kevin Bacon Was 'So Freaking Hot' in High School (Exclusive)
Olivia Rodrigo's New Breakup Song 'Vampire' Isn't About Ex Adam Faze Despite Speculation
Olivia Rodrigo's New Breakup Song 'Vampire' Isn't About Ex Adam Faze Despite Speculation: Source