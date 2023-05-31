Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable New Photo Celebrating Son Bronze's Half Birthday

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes are celebrating 6 months with son Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon III

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on May 31, 2023 03:20 PM
Bronze Mahomes, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes. Photo:

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram, Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' little guy is growing up fast.

On Wednesday, the Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared an adorable new photo of son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon on her Instagram Story, celebrating him turning 6 months old.

The infant had a big smile on his face, wearing a checkered green and white sweatshirt with his name printed on the chest.

Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon III.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 27, also shared the photo on his Instagram Story Wednesday.

Last month, Brittany did an Instagram Story Q&A where she talked about her family.

When one fan asked if the couple's baby boy was a "planned" baby, the mom of two revealed he "happened on our wedding night 🤭."

patrick mahomes, brittany, sterling, disney
Patrick Mahomes/instagram

Partick and Brittany tied the knot in March 2022 in Hawaii. They met while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas. According to Yahoo! Sports, the two have been dating since the 10th grade.

Elsewhere on her Story, Brittany shared that with Bronze, she went into labor at 39 weeks and 3 days and that she was in labor for about five hours before welcoming her baby boy, noting, "pushed for 7 min and he was here ❤️."

"His cord was wrapped around his neck two times and thankfully didn't affect anything," she wrote. "He was fine🙏."

