Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' Kids Giggle in Sweet Photos from First July 4th as Family of Four

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes are celebrating the Fourth of July with their family of four!

The Mahomes, both 27, kicked off their Independence Day celebrations with son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, 6 months, and daughter Sterling Skye, 2, dressed festively as they posed together, with a big smile from the big sister as the infant sat in her lap.

Later, the NFL star and the Kansas City Current co-owner enjoyed a hike with Sterling, sharing photos as they took turns wearing her in a hiking backpack as they celebrated time in nature together.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

In June, the Mahomes traveled to Hawaii to attend Aloha Golf Classic, an event that supports Patrick's foundation 15 and the Mahomies. In photos posted to her Instagram, Brittany wore a floral, flowy dress while Patrick opted for a pink and green swirled shirt and shorts set. The proud parents posed together with daughter Sterling.

Earlier this spring, Brittany shared her sweet view of her husband and daughter on the floor in front of her as she fed her son. "The best thing I can ever watch🥹," the proud mom and wife wrote. "These two while I feed Bronzie boy😍."

Brittany recently opened up about having help to keep her family of four functioning from day to day in an Instagram Story Q&A.

Brittany Matthews/Instagram

When asked if she and Patrick have help at home, the mom of two shared, "Yes, I have help 😂."

"And I'm very thankful for it! Chef, nanny, a virtual assistant lol, and our security team," she continued.

Brittany was also asked about how late her little ones stay up, sharing that Bronze goes to bed first, at 7:30. "Sterling anywhere from 7-8, just depends on how she naps that day😂."

