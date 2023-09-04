Brittany McGlone Was Murdered in Her Boyfriend's Bed — And the Case Has Been Cold for More than 15 Years

“Brittany was loved," Brittany McGlone's mother Patricia Tice told KETK. "She mattered, and we are not going anywhere. We will never give up.”

Published on September 4, 2023 10:00AM EDT
brittany McGlone
Brittany McGlone. Photo: Courtesy Patricia Tice

It's been more than 16 years since Brittany McGlone’s life was cut short. On May 4th, 2007, the 19-year-old woman was sexually assaulted and bludgeoned to death in her boyfriend's Texas home, and the investigation soon went cold.

"Since May 4th, 2007, my whole life has changed ... I don't feel safe anywhere," McGlone's mother, Patricia Tice previously told PEOPLE (the TV Show!). "That my sweet 19-year-old daughter could be murdered the way she was in a small town, and that she was surrounded by monsters and people capable of murder — and that I had no idea."

McGlone's murder is still unsolved, and the case is the focus of tonight’s episode of People Magazine Investigates, titled "Dead in Bed." The episode airs on ID at 8/7c and streams on Max. (An exclusive clip is shown below.)

According to past reporting by PEOPLE, McGlone was attacked in her sleep at her boyfriend's home in Winnsboro, Texas, but her boyfriend said she was left alone during the morning hours and he found her deceased when he returned to the home.

For more than 15 years, nobody was arrested in connection with the brutal murder and assault of the young woman, but in 2022, Chad Carr was charged with murder. However, months later, a grand jury ruled there was not enough evidence to indict Carr on the charge, KETK reported, and he went free.

Reflecting on Carr's arrest and subsequent release, McGlone's sister Hope McGlone told KETK, “I’m kind of speechless when it comes to that because I kind of thought, one, I never thought we would see that day. And then to have, to have this happen was kind of like another whirlwind."

And Hope told CBS 19, "Honestly, frustrated is not even the right word. I'm enraged."

People Magazine Investigates: Dead in Bed airs on ID and streams on Max tonight at 8/7c.

